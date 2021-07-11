Return of the House of El Action Comics 2021 Annual #1 [Preview]

Action Comics 2021 Annual #1 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, returning to the story of the House of El from DC Future State. It's an issue that promises action, romance, and the consequences of Clark Kent's actions in the future. Check out the preview below.
ACTION COMICS 2021 ANNUAL #1
DC Comics
0421DC035
0421DC036 – ACTION COMICS 2021 ANNUAL #1 CVR B VALENTINE DE LANDRO CARD STOCK VAR – $6.99
(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Siya Oum (CA) Scott Godlewski
The return of Future State's House of El! It's time to head back to tomorrow, as Superman's descendants face a threat from today. This special tale connects to "Warworld Rising" as the actions of Clark Kent in the present reverberate, leaving long-lasting changes…and a deadly threat for the House of El to reckon with. Can Brandon Kent, the Superman of his era, stop the danger from hurting the next generation? Also, for those wanting to know more about Brandon's relationshop with Theand'r, the Tamaranean queen, prepare yourself for a little romance as well.
In Shops: 7/13/2021
SRP: $5.99
Cover image for 0421DC035 ACTION COMICS 2021 ANNUAL #1 CVR A SCOTT GODLEWSKI, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Siya Oum (CA) Scott Godlewski, in stores Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0421DC036 ACTION COMICS 2021 ANNUAL #1 CVR B VALENTINE DE LANDRO CARD STOCK VAR, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Siya Oum (CA) Valentine De Landro, in stores Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0421DC035 ACTION COMICS 2021 ANNUAL #1, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Siya Oum (CA) Scott Godlewski, in stores Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0421DC035 ACTION COMICS 2021 ANNUAL #1, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Siya Oum (CA) Scott Godlewski, in stores Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0421DC035 ACTION COMICS 2021 ANNUAL #1, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Siya Oum (CA) Scott Godlewski, in stores Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0421DC035 ACTION COMICS 2021 ANNUAL #1, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Siya Oum (CA) Scott Godlewski, in stores Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0421DC035 ACTION COMICS 2021 ANNUAL #1, by (W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Siya Oum (CA) Scott Godlewski, in stores Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from DC Comics
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.