Return of the House of El Action Comics 2021 Annual #1 [Preview]

Action Comics 2021 Annual #1 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, returning to the story of the House of El from DC Future State. It's an issue that promises action, romance, and the consequences of Clark Kent's actions in the future. Check out the preview below.

ACTION COMICS 2021 ANNUAL #1

DC Comics

0421DC036 – ACTION COMICS 2021 ANNUAL #1 CVR B VALENTINE DE LANDRO CARD STOCK VAR – $6.99

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Siya Oum (CA) Scott Godlewski

The return of Future State's House of El! It's time to head back to tomorrow, as Superman's descendants face a threat from today. This special tale connects to "Warworld Rising" as the actions of Clark Kent in the present reverberate, leaving long-lasting changes…and a deadly threat for the House of El to reckon with. Can Brandon Kent, the Superman of his era, stop the danger from hurting the next generation? Also, for those wanting to know more about Brandon's relationshop with Theand'r, the Tamaranean queen, prepare yourself for a little romance as well.

In Shops: 7/13/2021

SRP: $5.99