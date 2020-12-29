Revealed: Spider-Man's Brand New Costume For 2021

As promised, Spider-Man is getting a brand new costume, spinning out of the current Last Rites storyline in the comic books , that has seen him go up against the demonic Harry Osborn from hell – Kindred, as well as Norman Osborn, Sin-Eater and now the Kingpin. And as his old black costume causes havoc with Venom in The King In Black, in Amazing Spider-Man', Peter Parker is getting a brand new silvery gold look, courtesy of writer Nick Spencer and artist Patrick Gleason.

Over the years, Spider-Man has donned a host of iconic costumes from his classics digs to the black suit to Iron Spider. Now in 2021, everyone's favorite wallcrawler will get a brand-new costume to add to his legendary wardrobe! Designed by superstar artist Dustin Weaver, this vibrant new look is unlike any that Peter Parker has worn before. The mysterious look can be seen on Weaver's incredible variant covers for AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62 and April's AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #63. "This design was really a collaborative effort between Nick Spencer, Editor Nick Lowe, and I. They reined in the weirder and more techy features I was bringing and helped create something that I think is simple and both futuristic and classical," Weaver said. "I can't wait to see Patrick Gleason really bring it to life!" Following the traumatic events of Sin's Rising, Peter Parker will wear this new suit for his faceoff against Kingpin in the next arc of writer Nick Spencer's hit run.

As to what happens to his current costume? Well, here's how it's looking for January.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62

Written by NICK SPENCER

Art and Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

Design Variant Cover by DUSTIN WEAVER

NEW COSTUME DEBUTS!

• Kingpin makes it personal with Peter Parker and New York City itself will pay the price!

• And another fuse lit more than thirty issues ago reaches its explosive destination.

Rated T+ In Shops: Mar 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #63

Written by NICK SPENCER

Art and Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

Variant Cover by DUSTIN WEAVER

On Sale April 2021!