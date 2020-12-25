Spider-Man To Get A Brand New Costume For Christmas

I got socks. Looks like Peter Parker is getting a whole new wardrobe. Over the years, Spider-Man has donned a host of iconic costumes from his Steve Ditko-designed original to the black symbiote suit from Secret Wars to the Iron Spider of Civil War. Now in 2021, Spider-Man will get a brand-new costume to add to his wardrobe.

Following the traumatic events of Sin's Rising, Peter Parker will need a new suit for his faceoff against Kingpin in the next arc of writer Nick Spencer's hit run. This top-secret costume will debut in March's issues of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN. Discover the mystery and the story behind it when it's revealed in all its glory next week!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62
MARVEL COMICS
JAN210651
(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Patrick Gleason
NEW COSTUME DEBUTS!
•  Kingpin makes it personal with Peter Parker and New York City itself will pay the price!
•  And another fuse lit more than thirty issues ago reaches its explosive destination. Rated T+In Shops: Mar 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99

And the issues leading up to it all.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55 LR
MARVEL COMICS
OCT200583
(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Patrick Gleason
LAST REMAINS CONCLUDES!
•  "LAST REMAINS" ends and will make you look at Spider-Man differently. It'll make Peter look at himself differently.
•  If you thought the buildup TO Kindred was intense, the fallout FROM Kindred is even more devastating. Rated T+In Shops: Dec 30, 2020 SRP: $3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #56
MARVEL COMICS
NOV200563
(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Mark Bagley
"LAST REMAINS" TAKES ITS TOLL!
•  You will never look at Norman or Harry Osborn the same again.
•  We know SPIDER-MAN won't. Rated T+In Shops: Jan 06, 2021 SRP: $4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #57
MARVEL COMICS
NOV200566
(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Mark Bagley
• Spider-Man continues to pick up the pieces and try to put his life together.
•  But many of the gathering storms are swirling more and more violently…
•  We want to tell you more but it WOULD SPOIL SO MUCH OF LAST REMAINS!!!

Rated T+In Shops: Jan 13, 2021
SRP: $3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #58
MARVEL COMICS
NOV200568
(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Mark Bagley
• One era of Nick Spencer's run comes to a shocking end this issue…
•  But the seeds that he's planted along the way for the next start to bloom.
•  Don't miss this pivotal issue!

Rated T+In Shops: Jan 27, 2021
SRP: $3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #59
MARVEL COMICS
DEC200585
(W) Nick Spencer (A) Marcelo Ferriera (CA) Mark Bagley
• Mr. Negative is back and wants only one thing – Martin Li. But how is that possible?
•  Spider-Man is still reeling from the Kindred affair and Peter will not stand for anything else to be taken away from him.

Rated T+In Shops: Feb 10, 2021
SRP: $3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #60
MARVEL COMICS
DEC200589
(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Mark Bagley
• Peter and Mary Jane have been through so much…
•  Spider-Man has been a constant strain on them from day one…
•  With the events of the past few months, is there anything left?

Rated T+In Shops: Feb 24, 2021
SRP: $3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61
MARVEL COMICS
JAN210648
(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Patrick Gleason
• Peter Parker gets a new job!
•  Spidey gets a new look!
•  And Kingpin's plans start coming together!
Rated T+In Shops: Mar 10, 2021
SRP: $3.99

