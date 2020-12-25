Spider-Man To Get A Brand New Costume For Christmas

I got socks. Looks like Peter Parker is getting a whole new wardrobe. Over the years, Spider-Man has donned a host of iconic costumes from his Steve Ditko-designed original to the black symbiote suit from Secret Wars to the Iron Spider of Civil War. Now in 2021, Spider-Man will get a brand-new costume to add to his wardrobe.

Following the traumatic events of Sin's Rising, Peter Parker will need a new suit for his faceoff against Kingpin in the next arc of writer Nick Spencer's hit run. This top-secret costume will debut in March's issues of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN. Discover the mystery and the story behind it when it's revealed in all its glory next week!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210651

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Patrick Gleason

NEW COSTUME DEBUTS!

• Kingpin makes it personal with Peter Parker and New York City itself will pay the price!

• And another fuse lit more than thirty issues ago reaches its explosive destination. Rated T+In Shops: Mar 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99

And the issues leading up to it all.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55 LR

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200583

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Patrick Gleason

LAST REMAINS CONCLUDES!

• "LAST REMAINS" ends and will make you look at Spider-Man differently. It'll make Peter look at himself differently.

• If you thought the buildup TO Kindred was intense, the fallout FROM Kindred is even more devastating. Rated T+In Shops: Dec 30, 2020 SRP: $3.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #56

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200563

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Mark Bagley

"LAST REMAINS" TAKES ITS TOLL!

• You will never look at Norman or Harry Osborn the same again.

• We know SPIDER-MAN won't. Rated T+In Shops: Jan 06, 2021 SRP: $4.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #57

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200566

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Mark Bagley

• Spider-Man continues to pick up the pieces and try to put his life together.

• But many of the gathering storms are swirling more and more violently…

• We want to tell you more but it WOULD SPOIL SO MUCH OF LAST REMAINS!!! Rated T+In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

SRP: $3.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #58

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200568

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Mark Bagley

• One era of Nick Spencer's run comes to a shocking end this issue…

• But the seeds that he's planted along the way for the next start to bloom.

• Don't miss this pivotal issue! Rated T+In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $3.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #59

MARVEL COMICS

DEC200585

(W) Nick Spencer (A) Marcelo Ferriera (CA) Mark Bagley

• Mr. Negative is back and wants only one thing – Martin Li. But how is that possible?

• Spider-Man is still reeling from the Kindred affair and Peter will not stand for anything else to be taken away from him. Rated T+In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #60

MARVEL COMICS

DEC200589

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Mark Bagley

• Peter and Mary Jane have been through so much…

• Spider-Man has been a constant strain on them from day one…

• With the events of the past few months, is there anything left? Rated T+In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210648

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Patrick Gleason

• Peter Parker gets a new job!

• Spidey gets a new look!

• And Kingpin's plans start coming together!

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99