Rian Hughes Responsible For Evil In Wallace And Gromit

Rian Hughes is a comic book creator best known for drawing Dare with Grant Morrison, though my personal favourite work of his is I Am A Number from IDW. He has also written and drawn comics for 2000 AD, Vertigo, Image Comics, and DC's Batman: Black and White, as well as designing the definitive Map of the Multiverse for DC Comics. But his biggest impact on comics is in designing logos. From the Forbidden Planet logo, through to hundreds of DC, Marvel and Valiant titles, he also famously fixed the Marvel logo for free just because he got exasperated with it. He has also written the recent XX and The Black Locomotive novels, both involving extreme uses of typographic elements.

He has also designed hundreds of typographical fonts, which have been licensed to all sorts of places. And the most recent, it seems, was for the new BBC film Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, which aired on BBC One on Christmas Day. In which Feathers McGraw hacks into the operating system of the smart gnome Norbot designed by Wallace for helpful garden work. And finds a handy drop-down menu, the existence of which has caused viewers to wonder just what eventualities Wallace was actually preparing for.

Rian Hughes writes, "Nice to see my font Kallisto appear in the new Wallace and Gromit movie." When asked if it had been bought by the filmmakers, Rian Hughes replied, "Who knows?" But I'm going to say probably, the work is made commercially available and you can see Kallisto and many of Rian Hughes' other typefaces and fonts right here.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is a 2024 British stop-motion animated film produced by Aardman Animations and the BBC in association with Netflix, and directed by Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham. It premiered at the American Film Institute on 27th of October 2024, was broadcast on BBC One and the iPlayer on the 25th December 2024 and will be made available on Netflix on the 3rd January 2025.

