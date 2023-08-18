Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: manga, oni press, rick and morty

Rick And Morty Get Manga Preview In Comic Stores

In anticipation of Rick And Morty Manga Vol. 1 available on November 1st, Oni Press has released a Rick and Morty Preview to comic shops.

Bleeding Cool got the scoop out of ComicsPRO back in February on Oni Press publishing a Rick And Morty Manga. And now, in anticipation of Vol. 1 – Get in the Robot, Morty!, available everywhere on November 1st, Oni Press has released a Rick and Morty Manga Super Secret Sneak Preview to comic shops across North America. Shops can expect to receive a pack of 20 preview comics to share at their store to preview the first volume by Alissa M Sallah and Jeyodin.

In Rick and Morty: The Manga Vol. 1 – Get in the Robot, Morty!, pop culture's beloved dimension-hopping duo face a foe unlike any they've seen before. Well, it's basically Jerry, but he's huge, fast, vicious, and . . . naked? Rick has the perfect solution: a giant mech fighting robot, perfectly designed and calibrated to take on the Jiant horde—but it needs a puny, socially isolated, 14-year-old pilot. Oh, we've got one! The first in a new series of manga-styled Rick and Morty adventures and essential reading for longtime readers and manga mega-fans alike. Each Rick and Morty Manga Super Sneak Preview comic features 16 pages of the manga-inspired gauntlet of action and absurdity from writer Alissa M. Sallah (Weeaboo) and artist JeyOdin (Hammer, Miles Away) as the beloved genre of mecha-fighting manga gets a dose of Rick and Morty's characteristic sardonic flair. Retailers can get a feel for Rick and Morty: The Manga Vol. 1's trim size as both the Super Sneak Preview and the final book will be a manga-sized 5.28 x 7.5", making the final book easy to shelve alongside other manga favorites.

And here's a preview of that preview. Followed by another preview of the manga. Basically there are lots and lots of previews out there.

RICK AND MORTY: THE MANGA VOL. 1 – GET IN THE ROBOT MORTY!

Written by ALISSA M. SALLAH

Illustrated by JEYODIN

FOC: 10/9/2023

ON SALE NOVEMBER 1, 2023 | $19.99 | 184 pgs | B&W

And there are more preview pages elsewhere:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!