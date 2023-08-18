Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: , ,

Rick And Morty Get Manga Preview In Comic Stores

In anticipation of Rick And Morty Manga Vol. 1 available on November 1st, Oni Press has released a Rick and Morty Preview to comic shops.

Bleeding Cool got the scoop out of ComicsPRO back in February on Oni Press publishing a Rick And Morty Manga. And now, in anticipation of Vol. 1 – Get in the Robot, Morty!, available everywhere on November 1st, Oni Press has released a Rick and Morty Manga Super Secret Sneak Preview to comic shops across North America. Shops can expect to receive a pack of 20 preview comics to share at their store to preview the first volume by Alissa M Sallah and Jeyodin.

In Rick and Morty: The Manga Vol. 1 – Get in the Robot, Morty!, pop culture's beloved dimension-hopping duo face a foe unlike any they've seen before. Well, it's basically Jerry, but he's huge, fast, vicious, and . . . naked? Rick has the perfect solution: a giant mech fighting robot, perfectly designed and calibrated to take on the Jiant horde—but it needs a puny, socially isolated, 14-year-old pilot. Oh, we've got one!

The first in a new series of manga-styled Rick and Morty adventures and essential reading for longtime readers and manga mega-fans alike. Each Rick and Morty Manga Super Sneak Preview comic features 16 pages of the manga-inspired gauntlet of action and absurdity from writer Alissa M. Sallah (Weeaboo) and artist JeyOdin (Hammer, Miles Away) as the beloved genre of mecha-fighting manga gets a dose of Rick and Morty's characteristic sardonic flair. Retailers can get a feel for Rick and Morty: The Manga Vol. 1's  trim size as both the Super Sneak Preview and the final book will be a manga-sized 5.28 x 7.5", making the final book easy to shelve alongside other manga favorites.

And here's a preview of that preview. Followed by another preview of the manga. Basically there are lots and lots of previews out there.

RICK AND MORTY: THE MANGA VOL. 1 – GET IN THE ROBOT MORTY!
Written by ALISSA M. SALLAH
Illustrated by JEYODIN
FOC: 10/9/2023
ON SALE NOVEMBER 1, 2023 | $19.99 | 184 pgs | B&W

Rick and Morty MangaRick and Morty Manga Rick and Morty Manga Rick and Morty Manga Rick and Morty Manga Rick and Morty Manga Rick and Morty Manga

And there are more preview pages elsewhere:

Rick And Morty Get Manga Preview In Comic Stores Rick And Morty Get Manga Preview In Comic Stores Rick And Morty Get Manga Preview In Comic Stores Rick And Morty Get Manga Preview In Comic Stores Rick And Morty Get Manga Preview In Comic Stores Rick And Morty Get Manga Preview In Comic Stores Rick And Morty Get Manga Preview In Comic Stores Rick And Morty Get Manga Preview In Comic Stores Rick And Morty Get Manga Preview In Comic Stores Rick And Morty Get Manga Preview In Comic Stores

 

