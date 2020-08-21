Rick & Morty Presents Jaguar in Oni/Lion Forge November 2020 Solicits

Lion Forge and Oni Press have their combined November 2020 solicitations… withe original graphic novels aplenty – but also Rick And Morty comics, including the famed assassin Jaguar getting the lead…

RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS JAGUAR #1 CVR A ELLERBY

ONI PRESS INC.

SEP201356

(W) Marc Ellerby (A/CA) Marc Ellerby

Jerry takes Rick's portal gun to go and explore some alien planet he sees advertised on Interdimensional Cable. Whilst he's there he unwittingly commits genocide. The planet's government decrees that Jerry Smith must be hunted down and executed for his actions. The planet hires the best killing machine they can think of: Jaguar.

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020

SRP: $3.99

RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS JAGUAR #1 CVR B LEE

ONI PRESS INC.

RICK & MORTY EVER AFTER #2 CVR A HELEN

ONI PRESS INC.

SEP201358

(W) Sam Maggs (A/CA) Emmett Helen

A knight, a sorcerer, and a witch walk into a tavern… Just kidding, bro. There is a tavern, but also some crazy fairy-tale madness! Can Rick and Ser Marius save the children of Avolonia? Can Morty get out of his tower of solitude?

Does anyone else need a drink?

In Shops: Nov 25, 2020

SRP: $3.99

RICK & MORTY EVER AFTER #2 CVR B STERN

ONI PRESS INC.

RICK & MORTY TP VOL 12

ONI PRESS INC.

SEP201360

(W) Kyle Starks, Terry Blas (A) Benjamin Dewey, Marc Ellerby

Tired of forever being in danger, Morty gets Rick to procure him a powerful armored suit, but of course things never go easy like you'd expect, bruh. Read now the tale of THE RICKONING, an event so cataclysmic that the worlds of Rick and Morty will never be the same. Collecting issues #56-60 of the hit series from Oni Press, this is a must-read for any and all fans of Cartoon Network's Rick and Morty.

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $19.99

LEMONADE CODE GN

ONI PRESS INC.

SEP201350

(W) Jarod Pratt (A) Jey Odin

Robbie Reynolds isn't just a genius; he's a super SUPER-genius! But he doesn't have the cash to fund his ultimate (and top secret) project. That's why he's opening a lemonade stand. Not just any lemonade stand: this one is state of the art, and his automatista can make you any flavor of lemonade your heart desires! Bacon, salsa, potato salad, dirty diaper-anything you want.

Unfortunately, Robbie isn't the only one in the lemonade hustle. Daphne Du-Ri, his new across-the-street neighbor, has her own setup going, and something about her lemonade is resonating with people in ways Robbie's can't. Before the week is over, Robbie and Daphne are in a full-on lemonade war-one that Robbie is quickly losing.

Desperate, he tries to discover Daphne's secret recipe. Her lemonade is just lemonade, isn't it? There can't be some secret ingredient that compels people to buy it, can there? It wouldn't cause the end of the world if her lemonade fell into the wrong hands.

Would it?

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $14.99

TO DRINK & TO EAT HC VOL 02

ONI PRESS INC.

SEP201351

(W) Guillaume Long (A) Guillaume Long

Home chefs hungry for something new: Guillaume Long has asked and answered all your culinary questions! Running out of ways to use squash? Want to know which kitchen tools are worth the cost? If you want to take your culinary skills from grilled cheese to handmade pasta, Guillaume demonstrates it's not that hard. Cooking blogs and comics come together in this second collection of To Drink and To Eat, the most charming and unique cookbook to add to your kitchen shelf.Â Â

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $24.99

TO DRINK & TO EAT HC VOL 01

LION FORGE

NOV181856

(W) Guillaume Long (A/CA) Guillaume Long

Hungry for help in the kitchen? Go from basic cook to master chef with Guillaume Long's clever and charming lessons in French food. Cooking blogs and comics come together in To Drink and To Eat, the newest and most unique cookbook to add to your kitchen shelf.Â Â

In Shops: Jan 30, 2019

SRP: $24.99

AGGRETSUKO MEET HER FRIENDS #1 CVR A DUBOIS

ONI PRESS INC.

SEP201353

(W) Cat Farris (A/CA) Lisa DuBois

Dive further into the world of Aggretsuko, the hit Netflix show, with these character-focused stories! Up first, meet the enigmatic YOGA TEACHER… Over drinks, Retsuko and her coworkers ponder his mysterious past.

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020

SRP: $3.99

AGGRETSUKO MEET HER FRIENDS #1 CVR B ANDERSON

ONI PRESS INC.

AGGRETSUKO HC VOL 01 METAL TO THE MAX

ONI PRESS INC.

MAR201999

(W) Daniel Barnes, Brenda Hickey, Jarrett Williams (A) D.J. Kirkland (CA) CJ Cannon

BASED ON THE HIT NETFLIX SHOW! FROM THE CREATORS OF GUDETAMA & HELLO KITTY! Sanrio and Oni Press join forces to bring Aggretsuko to comics for the first time! Aggretsuko, the hit Netflix show in production for season three, stars Retsuko the Red Panda, a young office worker stuck in a thankless job, whose only stress release is singing heavy metal at the local karaoke joint. With the help of her friends, can she ever find the job satisfaction she craves-not to mention adventure, the approval of her mother, and even… love?! These comics explore all these issues and more, brought to life by today's top talent!

In Shops: Sep 09, 2020

SRP: $9.99

BAD MACHINERY POCKET ED GN VOL 10 CASE OF THE SEVERED ALLIAN

ONI PRESS INC.

SEP201364

(W) John Allison (A) John Allison

From the bestselling author of Giant Days comes the final pocket-sized volume in his beloved Bad Machinery series!

The mystery-solving teens of Tackleford are finding out that not every summer is a perfect one. Charlotte and Shauna, once inseparable, are decidedly on the outs. Mildred bounces between the formerly best friends while trying to save up money for a car. Amy's rent at the antique store gets tripled, casting doubt on the future of her career. Meanwhile, the boys are channeling their energies into finding love down by the river, with only Jack's acoustic guitar between them and "romance." But tragedy strikes when they find that a developer has started building a huge condominium in their favorite swim spot. Unable to get a moment's peace at home, Charlotte has no choice but to force her way into an internship at the local newspaper, unleashing her brand of maverick sleuthing on… blood pouring out of public art? Strange ooze coming up out of the ground? Shifty doings at the Chamber of Commerce? Classic Tackleford!

The Case of the Severed Alliance pits our favorite crew against the changing tide of time itself as friendships and romantic bonds are tested, and the inexorable wave of gentrification remakes Tackleford itself. Summer is just beginning… but it feels like The End for our heroes? That's because it is the end: of Bad Machinery!

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $12.99

DRYAD #6

ONI PRESS INC.

SEP201365

(W) Kurtis J. Wiebe (A) Justin Osterling (CA) Tomas Oleksak

The Glass family finds themselves in the complicated position of being holed up with the Sowers of Dryad. With Creston vouching for them, they've been given free reign, but it's causing rifts. To the children and Yale, this is a haven from the entropic city above-a return to simpler life, eliminating technology to return to the land. Morgan, however, doesn't trust the Sowers and has reason to believe they are hiding dark truths.

In Shops: Nov 04, 2020

SRP: $3.99

VAIN #2

ONI PRESS INC.

SEP201366

(W) Eliot Rahal (A/CA) Emily Pearson

It's 1942, and Felix Franklin finds himself on the front lines of the U.S. military during World War II. Meanwhile, The Vain are waging their own war after they make a deal with the FBI to form a spec ops team with one mission: annihilating their opponents. They're out for blood. Nazi blood.

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020

SRP: $3.99

BACKTRACK #8 (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

SEP201367

(W) Brian Joines (A) Jake Elphick (CA) Marco D'Alfonso

AVAST! The drivers weigh anchor in the "wickedest city in the world"-17th-century Port Royal, right at the height of plundering, pillaging, and pirates. Quellex has another twist in store for the drivers. Keeping on theme, he has devised a sprawling treasure hunt! But the roads of the city deem themselves too narrow for cars, so the drivers must maroon their vehicles and travel on foot through the cobblestone streets filled with privateers, buccaneers, and scallywags.

In Shops: Nov 04, 2020

SRP: $3.99

KAIJUMAX SEASON 5 #5 (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

SEP201368

(W) Zander Cannon (A/CA) Zander Cannon

As his capital murder trial picks back up, the legendary gangster Pikadon takes the stand to recount the events outside local nightclub The Gym that fateful evening. Prison administrator Nobuko Matsumoto and a disgraced former colleague are called to answer for covering up a 50-year-old crime, and peaceful old inmate Sharkmon goes to solitary for murdering his only friend, leaving his pets to the mercy of the guards. Also: Squalicide! A weakened first law of robotics! Memories of servitude! And… prison escape via auto-damnation?

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020

SRP: $3.99