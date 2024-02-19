Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Brett Parson, Brian Posehn, Grommets, Moreno Dinisio, rick remender

Rick Remender, Brian Posehn, Brett Parson & Moreno Dinisio's Grommets

Rick Remender, Brian Posehn, Brett Parson and Moreno Dinisio's Grommets from Image Comics was announced last year at New York Comic Con

Article Summary Rick Remender & Brian Posehn's Grommets comic debuts in Image's May 2024 lineup.

Grommets is an '80s skateboard culture and coming-of-age tale in Sacramento.

The series portrays the skater life as a blend of sport and misfit camaraderie.

Grommets #1 will feature multiple cover options by various acclaimed artists.

Rick Remender, Brian Posehn, Brett Parson and Moreno Dinisio's Grommets was announced last year at New York Comic Con to be launched in April 2024 as an "'80s-infused coming-of-age story" and part of Remender's Image Comics exclusive Giant Generator line. Well, it is now part of Image Comics' May 2024 solicits and solicitations.

In Grommets, two outcast best friends navigate the Sacramento suburbs of 1984, where they find a home in skateboard culture and punk rock. Grommets is both an authentic look at '80s skate culture—a snapshot of the generation that turned skating into a worldwide phenomenon—as well as a heartfelt coming-of-age story following two friends from troubled homes navigating their damage in an era when no one cared. The series' title sprints from skater slang, a "grommet" is a commonly used term for a young up-and-coming skater or surfer. Since the '60s it's been used to describe the next generation of kids who, with youthful exuberance, love the sport but want to put their spin on it.

"I spent the first 11 years of my life being humiliated in competition team sports… but that all ended the day I rode skateboard. I spent the summer of 1984 skating from morning to night. Soon all my friends were there with me. Life became more fun than it had ever been before," said Remender. "The fun wasn't based on winning; the competition was healthy, you were always backed up by a pal giving you support, telling you to keep at it until you nailed the trick. My skateboard was everything: it was how I got around, it was how I identified myself, it was how I spent all my free time before and after school, on every weekend, and most importantly… it was ours. The kids owned this sport."

Posehn added: "Like my old pal, Rick, I too sucked at mainstream sports and that led to my love of skateboarding, which I also sucked at. But that's the beauty of the sport, it didn't matter how good I was. It was the most fun I'd ever had and no one in my crew gave the slightest shit if I couldn't ollie, it wasn't about one-upmanship. Skater kids were different, funny, smart and they hated what I hated: Mainstream sports, mainstream music, Camaros, tough guys and misogyny. It was less of a sport and more of a lifestyle. We were misfits before it was cool."

Grommets #1 will be available in May 2024.

GROMMETS #1 (OF 7)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE MAY 29

Two best-friend outcasts navigate the Sacramento suburbs of 1984, where they find a home in skateboard culture and punk rock. On one side of the coin, GROMMETS is an authentic look at '80s skater culture, a snapshot of the generation thatturned skating into a worldwide phenomenon. On the other, it's a heartfelt coming-of-age story that follows two friends from troubled homes as they navigate their damage in an era when no one cared.

STORY RICK REMENDER, BRIAN POSEHN

ART BRETT PARSON, MORENO DINISIO

COVER A BRETT PARSON

COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE DAVID LAPHAM, MORENO DINISIO

COVER C | 1:20 INCENTIVE JONATHAN WAYSHACK

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE ANDREW ROBINSON

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!