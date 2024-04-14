Rob Liefeld and Cathy Christian's Avengelyne Explodes on eBay

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: avengelyne, rob liefeld

Avengelyne was created by Rob Liefeld, Cathy Christian and Tony Lobito and published from Rob's Maximum Press imprint in 1995, the publishing line from Liefeld, separate from Image to get around some of their publishing restrictions. Avengelyne also had one issue from Awesome Entertainment and was licensed for new comics from Bleeding Cool's own publisher, Avatar Press. Avengelyne returned in the Arcana Studio one-shot Avengelyne vs. Koni Waves in 2010 followed by a new ongoing Avengelyne series, from Image Comics for the first time, from Mark Poulton and Owen Gieni, in 2011.

Avengelyne is the most feared warrior in Heaven, was a fallen angel, banished by God after being tricked into questioning His love for humans. Stripped of all her angelic abilities, other than her great strength and her blood, she fights demons on earth, being groomed to be humankind's last hope in a coming Armageddon.

The original character design is based on the likeness of Christian, the first official Vampirella model at Harris. The first issue had a story written by Liefeld, scripted by Robert Napton, pencilled by John Stinsman, inked by Jonathan Sibal and Danny Miki with assists by Robert Heddon, coloured by Nathan Lumm, with separations by Extreme Colors, lettered by Kurt Hathaway and edited by Matt Hawkins. In that first issue, Liefeld stated that "Avengelyne is a collaborative effort created by myself, Cathy Christian and her fiancee Tony Lobito. Avengelyne is the end result of what began as a casual discussion between Cathy, Tony and myself about the opportunity to work together." Lobito was the former first publisher of Image Comics, Image editor and later Top Cow Comics editor.

In 2013, Rob Liefeld was working on a movie version, now with Gina Carano to star, and in 2016, Paramount Pictures purchased the film rights for Avengelyne with Akiva Goldsman as producer. Eleven years later, LuckyChap Entertainment is now producing a film directed by Olivia Wilde. LuckyChap is the company run by Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josie McNamara and Simon Kinberg is also on board to produce. As a result of this news, there has been a boost on the aftermarket for the character's first and rarest appearances.

Here are all the Avengelyne comics if you are looking to catch them all. And it looks like plenty of the Avatar Press issues can be found still for cover price at Comics Cavalcade.

Avengelyne #1–3 (Maximum Press)

Avengylyne #1/2 (Wizard)

Avengelyne vol. 2, #0,1–14 (Maximum Press)

Avengelyne vol. 3, #1 (Awesome Entertainment)

Avengelyne: Armageddon #1–3 (Maximum Press)

Avengelyne: Bible (Maximum Press)

Avengelyne: Deadly Sins #1–2 (Maximum Press)

Avengelyne: Power #1–3 (Maximum Press)

Asylum #1-3, #7 (Maximum Press)

Avengelyne Convention Special #0 (Avatar Press)

Avengelyne: Bad Blood #0, #1–2 (Avatar Press)

Avengelyne: Dark Depths #1/2, 1–2 (Avatar Press)

Avengelyne: Dragon Realm #1–2 (Avatar Press)

Avengelyne: Revelation (Avatar Press)

Avengelyne: Seraphicide #½, 1 (Avatar Press)

Avengelyne vol. 4 #1–8 (Image Comics)

And the crossovers:

Avengelyne/Demonslayer (Avatar)

Avengelyne/Glory (Maximum Press)

Avengelyne/Glory II: The Godyssey (Maximum Press)

Glory/Avengylene (Image Comics)

Avengelyne/Warrior Nun Areala (Maximum Press)

Avengelyne/Pandora (Avatar)

Avengelyne/Prophet #1–2 (Maximum Press)

Avengelyne/Shi #1/2, #1 (Avatar)

Avengelyne vs. Koni Waves (Arcana)

Glory/Avengelyne (Image Comics)

Warrior Nun Areala/Avengelyne (Antarctic Press)

