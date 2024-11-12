Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Rob Luckett, thought bubble

Rob Luckett's World War Console Debuts at Thought Bubble

Getting a sneak peek at Rob Luckett's World War Console comic book, debuting at Thought Bubble this weekend

Rob Luckett has a new comic book series debuting at this weekend's Thought Bubble in Harrogate, at the A10 stall in Dstlry Hall, World War Console. And Bleeding Cool has an early look…

WORLD WAR CONSOLE!

A prank questionnaire included with the worlds most popular third party videogame revealed that game enjoyers of the mid 90's would die for their chosen console brand but not their country. Patriotism was out and hyper-consumerism was in, and the console manufacturers quickly cottoned on and seized power. It wasn't long until the entire planet was engulfed in a conflict between the red side; Hanando, and the blue side; XEGA. In this first vignette, we follow XEGA's hulking ultramarine heroes, the Cartheads, as they storm an enemy research base. Intel suggests Hanando is looking to even the score by cooking up something bigger and beastlier than these cyborg commandos could ever hope to survive.

It can also be found in the shop sections on his website, Luckettopia.com, the week after the show. He will also have copies of Leeds Comics Collective's first anthology, Cryptids of Leeds, and his all-ages manga series, Bumstorm. And probably being pushed on Twitter, BlueSky and Instagram.

Rob Luckett has a 2:1 BA Hons in Games Design from Lincoln University and has worked at videogame production houses, and as a freelance designer and copywriter. He has comics based on Regular Show with his wife Rachel Conner for Boom Studios, as well as his own comic book series, edits others and works as a creative planner on an upcoming novel series.

Rob Luckett can be found on Instagram, Twitter and on BlueSky. Where we all seem to be turning up right now.

