Robert Rankin Books Sell More In One Day Now, Than In A Month Before

Last weekend, Robert Rankin attended the London Film And Comic Con, to launch the remastering of his previously published novels.

Last weekend, Robert Rankin attended the London Film And Comic Con, as did I. And quite a weekend it was for the comedy sci-fi and fantasy writer. Because, as I had previously reported, comic book writer, novelist and screenwriter Tony Lee, also running the Comic Zone at LFCC, had been remastering and rebranding Robert Rankin's previously published novels for the Kindle platform on Amazon. Tony Lee has become enormously successful in writing and publishing prose novels of late, crime books under the pseudonym of Jack Gatland, and has been keen to share the lessons he has learned. But for Robert Rankin, an author who he credits with his very survival at a vulnerable time, Tony Lee got his hands dirty and did the job itself.

As a result, in one day this weekend, Rankin noted that his books were selling as many copies online as they might usually have sold in a month. That's an increase of thirty times the usual sales. To the extent that Rankin thinks he may actually benefit from putting the prices up a bit. So, maybe, get yours now…

As for his next novel? Robert Rankin is currently halfway through his next book, The Princess Of Penge, with Bridgerton/Pride And Prejudice-influenced fantasy fighting in and around Brighton.

Here are his complete works, currently going through reformatting.

The Antipope (1981) (First book of The Brentford Trilogy)

The Brentford Triangle (1982) (Second book The Brentford Trilogy)

East of Ealing (1984) (Third book of The Brentford Trilogy)

The Sprouts of Wrath (1988) (Fourth book of The Brentford Trilogy)

Armageddon: The Musical (1988) (Armageddon Series)

They Came and Ate Us (Armageddon II: The B Movie) (1991) (Armageddon Series)

The Suburban Book of the Dead (Armageddon III: The Remake) (1992) (Armageddon Series)

The Book of Ultimate Truths (1993) (Cornelius Murphy Series)

Raiders of the Lost Car Park (1994) (Cornelius Murphy Series)

The Greatest Show Off Earth (1994)

The Most Amazing Man Who Ever Lived (1995) (Cornelius Murphy Series)

The Garden of Unearthly Delights (1995)

A Dog Called Demolition (1996)

Nostradamus Ate My Hamster (1996)

Sprout Mask Replica (1997)

The Brentford Chainstore Massacre (1997) (Fifth book of The Brentford Trilogy)

The Dance of the Voodoo Handbag (1998)

Apocalypso (1998)

Snuff Fiction (1999)

Sex and Drugs and Sausage Rolls (1999) (Sixth book of The Brentford Trilogy)

Waiting for Godalming (2000)

Web Site Story (2001)

Fandom of the Operator (2001)

The Hollow Chocolate Bunnies of the Apocalypse (2002)

The Witches of Chiswick (2003)

Knees Up Mother Earth (2004) (Seventh book of The Brentford Trilogy)

The Brightonomicon (2005) (Eighth book of The Brentford Trilogy)

The Toyminator (2006)

The Da-da-de-da-da Code (2007)

Necrophenia (2008)

Retromancer (2009) (Ninth book of The Brentford Trilogy)

The Japanese Devil Fish Girl and Other Unnatural Attractions (2010)

The Mechanical Messiah and Other Marvels of the Modern Age (2011)

The Educated Ape and Other Wonders of the Worlds (2012)

The Chickens of Atlantis and Other Foul and Filthy Fiends (2013)

The Abominable Showman (2015)

I, Robert (2015)

The Lord of the Ring Roads (2017) (The Final Brentford Trilogy Book 1)

The Chronicles of Banarnia (2019) (The Final Brentford Trilogy Book 2)

Normanghast (2023) (The Final Brentford Trilogy Book 3)

