Roberto Castro Brings Christmas To Hexagon Comics In December

We like to keep an eye on Jean-Marc Lofficier's Hexagon Comics USA line, European comics mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English and distributed solely through his website, Amazon page or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English speaking audience. Retailers can purchase them at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher. And for December, that means two books, including an anthology in time for Christmas.

GUARDIAN OF THE REPUBLIC / KIT KAPPA / THE NIGHT PRINCE

7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 48 pages b&w. ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-019-3. US$9.95. Hexagon Comics

Story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; Art by Roberto Castro & Eduardo Garcia. Cover by Eduardo Garcia. Back cover by Roberto Castro.

On Christmas' Eve, during a particularly cold, wind-swept night, Parisians rush through the streets, eager to arrive home… Suddenly, an unexpected threat appears: NUMBER-ONE, a sentient robot created by the mad scientist ASTAROTH, has returned to wreak havoc on the French capital! Only the GUARDIAN OF THE REPUBLIC, his sidekick MARIANNE, and the powerful NIGHT PRINCE can stop the mechanical killer. But behind Number-One looms the sinister shadow of its creator, long thought to be dead, who plots to use the robot to further a new, mysterious plan… The GUARDIAN and MARIANNE, now assisted by KIT KAPPA and AGENT BOURASK of C.L.A.S.H., must uncover ASTAROTH's real goal, and defeat him before he can inflict more destruction on the City of Lights…

This Santa-mental super-saga full of guest-stars and candy canes, is brilliantly orchestrated by Roberto Castro and Eduardo Garcia.

DECEMBER 2020 RELEASE: STRANGERS ORIGINS: HOMICRON

NEW RELEASE IN A LARGER SIZE! SAME PRICE! Now 7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 364 pages b&w. ISBN-13: 978-1-934543-10-8. US$24.95. Hexagon Comics

Stories & Art by Lina Buffolente, Jean-Marc Lofficier & Jean-Jacques Dzialowski; cover by Steve Rude; foreword by Marv Wolfman.

HOMICRON is a native of Alpha, a planet inhabited by a peaceful race of scientists whose Envoys turn into energy beings to explore the cosmos. After rescuing the Apollo 19 capsule, Homicron merges into the body of astronaut Ted White, and then later, into that of his fiancée, Dr. Rita Tower, a NASA physicist.

The saga of Homicron began in 1972 in the magazine Futura under the pen of legendary Italian artist Lina Buffolente. It was picked up in 2001 by the team of Lofficier & Dzialowski, before the character was eventually brought back as part of the original team of Strangers.