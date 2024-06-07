Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: hexagon, JM Lofficier, Kabur, Mario Guevera, Roberto Castro

Roberto Castro & Mario Guevara On Kabur From Hexagon Comics in June

Hexagon Comics USA continues to put back into print European comics, mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English

Article Summary Hexagon Comics USA releases Jean-Marc Lofficier's Kabur #7 in June.

Roberto Castro and Mario Guevara collaborate on the latest Kabur installment.

Kabur embarks on a perilous quest involving pirates, toadmen, and a traveler from the future.

Readers can purchase Hexagon Comics through the publisher's website or Amazon page.

Earlier this year, Jean-Marc Lofficier told Bleeding Cool that "I'm afraid my news is not so good. I was struck by some viral lung infection (not COVID-related) and had to be hospitalized for 10 days. I just came out and am facing several months of hard convalescence. Our February release — attached — is coming out as planned, but I won't be able to keep to my monthly schedule, and there'll be an interruption in the forthcoming titles until I can resume my tasks."

He now tells us, "Yesterday we received the very bad news from the neurologist that what I have and have been experiencing for the last three, four months (and which is getting worse) are not Bell's or any long COVID manifestations, but the symptoms of ALS — subject to some tests which will confirm this diagnosis (but which seems 90% probable). I have been given two more "good years", perhaps more, medicine having made progress, but unfortunately I can no longer afford to waste time. I'm going to stick to the bimonthly schedule for Hexagon Comics USA for 2024 and God willing 2025. After that, who knows…"

Hexagon Comics USA continues to put back into print European comics, mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English and distributed solely through his website, Amazon page or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English-speaking audience. And repackaging work by familiar names in American comics before they made it big. Retailers can purchase Hexagon Comics at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher.

And for June, that means Kabur #7: The Jewels Of Cing-Kor by Jean-Marc Lofficier, Roberto Castro of Vampirella, Red Sonja, Tarzan, Dejah Thoris, Elvira, Flash Gordon, Battlestar Galactica and Magnus Robot Hunter, and Mario Guevara of Blackbeard, Solomon Kane, BloodRayne, Ultimate FF and Victorian Undead.

KABUR #7: THE JEWELS OF CING-KOR – 7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 108 p. b&w. ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-306-4. US$14.95

Stories by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Roberto Castro, Mario Guevara; cover by Mario Guevara. Portfolios by Manuel Martin Peniche; Mario Guevara.

After avoiding the many traps of the city of Foralume, KABUR, now alone since Arianrod's departure, must cross the Purple Sea to reach the Southern Continent of Gondaxa, which he must also cross in order to rescue the beautiful LAGRID, kidnapped by SELINOR PSAH, the powerful sorcerer-sultan of the distant city of Arkhanal. But Psah creates a magic storm which causes Kabur to run aground near the citadel of Yaros, currently besieged by the formidable SHAIKORTIN pirates who seek to retake it from the TOADMEN OF NUNIA, who have seized it. In the midst of this savage battle, Kabur meets a traveler from the Future, TANKA, and finally unravels the mystery of his older brother's disappearance… After the siege of Yaros, KABUR finally arrives in Gondaxa in the port of Cing-Kor. But, without resources to continue his journey, he is forced to join forces with FERRANE. a young thief who plans to steal the treasure of the sinister magician NODON. But the wizard is not defenseless, and the enterprise quickly proves more perilous than expected, especially since Ferrane has not told Kabur the whole truth…

