Robin #14 Preview: Deathstroke and Talia Al Ghul to the Death?

Deathstroke has finally caught up with Talia Ghul, and he's really holding a grudge in this preview of Robin #14. So is she. In this issue, someone… MUST DIE!!! Or else we'll be forced to believe these two are all talk! Check out the preview below.

ROBIN #14

DC Comics

0322DC008

0322DC009 – Robin #14 Simone Di Meo Cover – $4.99

0322DC010 – Robin #14 Dexter Soy Cover – $4.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Roger Cruz, Norm Rapmund

FIGHT! Batman Inc. versus the League of Shadows versus the Secret Society! Deathstroke versus Talia…and only one will walk away from the fight alive! Robin knows the truth behind Ra's al Ghul's death and races to stop the Shadow War!

In Shops: 5/24/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.