Robin Gets A Robin Of His Own – Introducing Sparrow To The DCU

Darcy is meant to have first appeared as one of the many Robins in We Are Robin, but she was easy to get lost in the mix of many, even as a hard-of-hearing wannabe superhero.

She then popped up in the Future State: Robin Eternal set in Gotham's future, working at Gotham Customs and helping Spoiler and Tim Drake Robin to attack a convoy bringing Lazarus Resin into the city, at a time when they seem to be firm friends. He even sacrifices his own life to save hers.

And now she is back in the present day, in Tim Drake: Robin #1 by Meghan Fitzmartin and Riley Rossmo where it seems that firm friendship may be starting. You can take the Future State out of the DC Comics continuity but you can't take DC continuity out of Future State. Just ask Failsafe.

So we get to see the beginning of what could be a firm friendship – nothing more right now, of course, as Tim Drake is seeing Bernard Dowd. Even if Damian Wayne is behaving like someone on 8Chan over it all.

But as for XDarcy, who knows what their future state will bring them? But it seems Darcy may have a very different partnership in mind.

Because it seems that Robin now has a Robin of his own.

And she's called Sparrow. Previously Sparrow as the DC/Marcel crossover Amalgam combination of Robin and the X-Men's Jubilee. Looks like DC Comics are taking that name just for themselves now.

TIM DRAKE ROBIN #1 CVR B JORGE JIMENEZ ONE YEAR LATER ERA CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Meghan Fitzmartin (A) Riley Rossmo (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Step aside, Damian—the world's favorite Robin has got this! That's right, after years away, Tim Drake is taking center stage in a brand-spanking-new Robin series of his very own! A mystery over a year in the making takes shape, as a new villain who's been hounding Tim from afar decides to take things up close and personal, putting Bernard and everyone else Tim cares about in peril as things go from bad to worse for the world's oldest and canonically tallest Robin [no, I will not be fact-checking that]. All that and Tim finally carves out a corner of Gotham City just for himself, and sets up shop in his very own…murder shack boat? Fan-favorite writer Meghan Fitzmartin teams up with beloved Harley Quinn artist Riley Rossmo to define the next chapter in Tim's life. And as if that wasn't enough, break out your skateboards and motorcycles cuz we've assembled a murderer's row of artists to draw the 1990s' One True Robin™ in his various looks from over the years! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 09/27/2022