Roger Langridge Returns To The Muppets In 2026 With Muppets Noir

Roger Langridge returns to The Muppets in 2026 with Muppets Noir from Dynamite Entertainment, the fourth publisher to do so.

Muppets Noir blends classic noir storytelling with iconic Muppet humor in a dreamlike detective adventure.

Kermit stars as a hard-boiled detective, exploring mysterious cases inside the dark world of Dreamland.

This marks Langridge's reunion with The Muppets, now at his fourth publisher after Boom, Disney/Marvel, and others.

British cartoonist and creator of Knuckles The Malevolent Nun and Fred The Clown, Roger Langridge, originally drew the Muppet comic strip for the American edition of the Disney Adventures magazine. He then became the writer and artist for The Muppet Show comic book from Boom Studios, creating a number of series, including The Zimmer Twins, Gumshoe McGurk, Private Eye, The Poobs, Four Little Hop-Toads, and Johnnie Steele and Lucille, before stepping away in 2010. Marvel Comics then acquired The Muppets license as part of Disney's acquisition, and also published a number of Roger Langridge's Muppets comic books, but that was a while ago. Langridge has been best known in the interim for his Instagram diary comics, launching the final volume at Thought Bubble this year. And now Roger Langridge is returning to The Muppet Show characters in 2026 for… The Muppets Noir, now published by Dynamite Entertainment.

Editor Nate Cosby says, "I'm packaging and editing MUPPETS NOIR, a new series written by Roger Langridge, colored by DEARBHLA KELLY. First issue's on sale in February, published by Dynamite Comics, and we've got a great variant cover by DECLAN SHALVEY. It's difficult to describe the warmth and joy I feel about being able to tell you about this book after a very long development process. I've not known a world without The Muppets. From Sesame Street, to The Muppet Show, to Muppet Babies, to all of the movies and then to Roger's seminal comic work. The Muppets have always been special to me…I liked cartoons as a kid, but there was always something about the rubber and plastic and fabric and fleece, brought to life by masterful puppeteers…The Muppets have always been real to me. Their personalities feel as genuine and textured as humans. They have doubts and fears, they're friendly and caustic, they make mistakes and bond together when stuff gets hard. When I found out that Jim Henson was born in Mississippi (the state where I grew up), I felt a wholly new connection to his creations. Jim was weird. Which made me feel ok about being weird. Jim brought an abnormal kindness to his craft, a tenderness, brimming with the wonder of discovery but tinged with a biting, winking, sarcastic tone that snuck right up to the line of being mean, but never jumping past it. A couple of years ago, I found out that The Muppets were available as a comic series, and I felt a deep, driving responsibility to get my friend Roger Langridge back onto The Muppets. If you've never read Roger Langridge's previous Muppets Work, it is the perfect combination of creator and material, and a seminal example of what makes sequential art so great. Roger is a master of craft, and this new series is a fresh confirmation of that fact. Dearbhla Kelly's color work is stunning on Roger's pages. The story has three separate "modes," which could come off as complicated, but Dearbhla's been able to help bring the idea to life. I hope you'll check out what we've been working on for a good long while, but I hope even more that you'll buy a copy for a kid, so they can see how great comics can be." Here's the Dynamite February 2026 solicitation for Muppets Noir making this is the fourth Muppets publisher for Roger.

MUPPETS NOIR #1

IT WAS A DARK AND FROGGY EVENING!

It's time to cue the music; it's time to dim the lights! It's time to get things started as the Muppets return tonight!

The show is about to begin at the famous Muppet Theatre, and the regular pre-curtain chaos has the troupe's stalwart MC, Kermit the Frog, coming apart at the seams. In an attempt to de-stress, he settles down to read a few pages of a favorite old detective novel — only to get kayoed by an errant brick to the bean, leaving him laid out backstage as his co-stars try to coax him back to consciousness.

But unbeknownst to them, Kermit has taken up the hard-boiled mantle of his fictional hero to walk the darkened streets of Dreamland, righting wrongs and cracking cases under the concealing cover of night. Flip Minnow, P.I., has no time for song and dance — not if he's going to solve the baffling mystery of the Snoozing Sleuth!

Legendary cartooning talent Roger Langridge returns!

32pgs, Teen, $4.99

Covers: Roger Langridge • Declan Shalvey • Blank Authentix

Incentive: 10-copy Declan Shalvey Line Art • 15-copy Roger Langridge Line Art • 20-copy Declan Shalvey Virgin • 25-copy Roger Langridge Virgin

Premium: Deluxe Mystery Blind Bag ($15.99) • Roger Langridge Metal ($100)

