Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Comics, Solicits

Roy & Inaki Miranda's Blade Forger in Mad Cave March 2025 Solicits

Dark Pyramid #1, Crush Depth #1, Blade Forger #1 and Far Down Below #1 in Mad Cave's March 2025 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Mad Cave Studios unveils its exciting March 2025 comic lineup.

Blade Forger #1 kicks off a thrilling mystical tournament.

Explore a haunted house mystery in Far Down Below #1.

Dive into underwater sibling rivalry in Crush Depth #1.

Mad Cave Studios launches Dark Pyramid #1 by Paul Tobin and P. J. Holden, Crush Depth #1 by David Andry, Tim Daniel and Alex Sanchez, Blade Forger #1 by Roy & Inaki Miranda, and Far Down Below #1 by Chris Condon and Gege Schall in their March 2025 solicits and solicitations. As well as Dick Tracy, Flash Gordon, Gatchaman, Defenders Of The Earth and more…

DARK PYRAMID #1 (OF 5) CVR A PJ HOLDEN

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JAN251771

JAN251772 – DARK PYRAMID #1 (OF 5) CVR B JOHN MCCREA

JAN251773 – DARK PYRAMID #1 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY SAMPSON INCV

(W) Paul Tobin (A / CA) P. J. Holden

Hooky Hidalgo, adventurist and popular live streamer, has gone missing while climbing Mt. Denali in Alaska! When his girlfriend, Becca, arrives at the base of the mountain to retrace his steps, she soon discovers something beyond the dreamy and impressive landscape. There's a conspiracy deep within the heart of Denali itself-a dark pyramid, silent, waiting. Becca-and the scores of Hooky fans determined to either find him or find some fun-will face death, avalanches….and monsters to find the truth.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

CRUSH DEPTH #1 (OF 5) CVR A ALEX SANCHEZ

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JAN251774

JAN251775 – CRUSH DEPTH #1 (OF 5) CVR B RAMON VILLALOBOS

(W) David Andry, Tim Daniel (A / CA) Alex Sanchez

Two brothers locked in a sibling rivalry wrestle for command of a massive nuclear submarine, The Absolution, in a near future irrevocably altered by climate change. Chief Science Officer Liana Pearson finds herself not only caught between the Wilder brothers but drowning in her fear of the surface world. When something alien infiltrates The Absolution and upends the balance of power, Liana is left with only two deadly options–reaching the toxic surface world or steering the sub into the unforgiving abyss and crush depth-Breathe Deep!

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

BLADE FORGER #1 (OF 5) CVR A MIRANDA TRIFOLD

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JAN251776

JAN251777 – BLADE FORGER #1 (OF 5) CVR B KAEL NGU

JAN251778 – BLADE FORGER #1 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INHYUK LEE INCV

(W) Roy & Inaki Miranda (A / CA) Inaki Miranda

The discovery of CORUM, a never seen before energy source, led to a bloody world war for its control. After years of destruction, the Lords of the Lands agreed to negotiate a ceasefire for lasting peace. The BLADE FORGERS TREATY was born from that meeting. This treaty established that the mining of Corum would be centralized through one government, led by a neutral Emperor. The Emperor would have to be a BLADE FORGER, a mystical swordsman, and claim the title in a tournament called The Tournament of the Five Rings. Every five years Blade Forgers from every corner of the Empire would fight for the possibility of becoming the new Emperor. A young Blade Forger named Owada challenges the Emperor in the name of the forsaken people. This is the story of what happens next.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

FAR DOWN BELOW #1 (OF 5) CVR A JACOB PHILLIPS

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JAN251782

JAN251783 – FAR DOWN BELOW #1 (OF 5) CVR B FRANCAVILLA

(W) Chris Condon (A) Gege Schall (CA) Jacob Phillips

In the summer of 1983, teen friends Mike and Brian seek escape from rainy day boredom by exploring Brian's abandoned family home, a notoriously haunted house. What they find below their sleepy Eastern Pennsylvania suburb will unlock the doors to adventure-and danger.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

GATCHAMAN #8 CVR A INAKI MIRANDA

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JAN251779

JAN251780 – GATCHAMAN #8 CVR B BATISTA VECHICLE

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Chris Batista (CA) Inaki Miranda

Eagle versus Condor–the fight we've all been waiting for! Under the influence of a Moth Mecha's noxious fumes, Joe squares off Ken in a fight to the death. Meanwhile, the rest of the Science Ninja Team faces hordes of attacking citizens. Punch for punch, who will be left standing?

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

GATCHAMAN ONLY ONE EARTH #2 (OF 4)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JAN251781

(W) Tommy Lee Edwards (A) Nuno Plati (CA) Tommy Lee Edwards

When a catastrophic earthquake seemingly claims Joe's life, Ken searches for him amid the volcanic wreckage. Meanwhile, the rest of the Science Ninja Team battle to secure a weapons plant hijacked by Galactor. But with Galactor in control of powerful new tech, the team faces their greatest threat yet…

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

FLASH GORDON #7 CVR A WILL CONRAD

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JAN251784

JAN251785 – FLASH GORDON #7 CVR B ZACH HOWARD HOMEWORLD

(W) Jeremy Adams (A / CA) Will Conrad

Another planet, another foe, and a blast from Flash's past. With Flash stuck in space, who's able to come and save him? The Hawkmen! The exciting and action-packed adventures continue!

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

FLASH GORDON CLASSIC COLLECTION HC VOL 03

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JAN251786

(W) Alex Raymond, Don Moore (A / CA) Alex Raymond

Science fiction's most enduring icon Flash Gordon returns in newly restored editions, collecting his ongoing adventures on the mysterious planet Mongo. In this volume, the battle between Flash and the devious Ming the Merciless reaches its thrilling climax-but can Earth's fearless hero bring everlasting peace to a chaotic planet? Flash Gordon: Classic Collection, Volume 3 reprints all of Alex Raymond's Sunday strips from January 19, 1941 to August 13, 1944, and includes an extensive essay examining his final years on the series by writer Doug Murray.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

DICK TRACY #8 CVR A GERALDO BORGES

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JAN251787

JAN251788 – DICK TRACY #8 CVR B FRANCAVILLA

(W) Alex Segura, Michael Moreci (A / CA) Geraldo Borges

THE LATEST DICK TRACY EPIC REACHES A FEVER PITCH! As the clues surrounding a string of vicious murders add up, Tracy must grapple with a startling revelation – and the knowledge that the killer might be wearing a badge of their own.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

DEFENDERS OF THE EARTH #5 (OF 8) CVR A JIM CALAFIORE

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JAN251789

JAN251790 – DEFENDERS OF THE EARTH #5 (OF 8) CVR B DJORDJE DJOKOVIC

(W) Dan DiDio (A / CA) Jim Calafiore

Phantom versus Phantom! The Defenders establish a new base in Africa, where Mandrake empowers the ghostly Phantom to roam freely beyond Xanadu. Now, Phantom must team up with L.J. and Rick to track down Jedda and thwart his brother's sinister plans.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

LAST WARDENS TP

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JAN251791

(W) Elliot Sperl, Amit Tishler (A) Rui Silveira, Francesco Segala (CA) Zach Howard

With an alcoholic father and a hole in her wallet, Danielle Pryer's life in the rustic town of Bleakwood goes from bad to worse when her long-lost brother, Bruce, returns from the Vietnam War. While Bruce is being plagued by a mysterious and monstrous mutation, he is also being hunted by an incompetent team of paranormal misfits, which leads to Bleakwood quickly becoming ground zero of a supernatural battle that forces Danielle to choose between everything she holds dear and the fate of the world as a whole.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

LAST WARDENS TABLETOP RPG HC (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JAN251792

(W) Jon Barry, Bart Vickers (A) Various (CA) A J Cassetta

The Last Wardens Tabletop Roleplaying Game is a roleplaying game based on the universe of the comic book series created by Amit Tishler and Elliot Sperl. Set in an alternate 1975 where supernatural phenomena are increasing in frequency, players must join forces to unravel cosmic mysteries and confront mutated horrors.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

GALAXY OF MADNESS #7 (OF 10)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JAN251795

(W) Magdalene Visaggio (A) Victor Santos (CA) Michael Avon Oeming

Within the spatial anomaly called the Mortal Divide, a reporter chases down the most extraordinary extraterrestrial story of her career, and an archaeologist tracks down her long-lost father on a mysterious and dangerous island.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

KILL TRAIN #3 (OF 5)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JAN251796

(W) Olivia Cuartero-Briggs (A) Martina Niosi (CA) Skylar Patridge

Vanessa's hallucinations get worse as she, Corwin, and the remaining survivors continue to battle their way through the Kill Train. But, forced to confront a lifetime of buried trauma, will Vanessa have the strength to continue, or will she get herself and every last passenger slaughtered in the process?

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

KOSHER MAFIA TP

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JAN251797

(W) David Hazan (A / CA) Sami Kivela

In Cleveland, Ohio, in 1936, Howard Berkowicz, the bookkeeper for the Jewish Mob finds himself on the wrong end of an enforcer's gun when he tries to spur the Kosher Mafia into action against the rising tide of domestic Nazism in the German American Bund.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

LONG COLD WINTER #4 (OF 4)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JAN251798

(W) Francesca Perillo (A / CA) Stefano Cardoselli

Will Peace Dog finally find the safety that The Kid has promised will be at the end of their journey together, or will Death cash in on the agreement that Peace Dog has broken?! Find out in this final issue of Long Cold Winter!

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

A LEGACY OF VIOLENCE COLLECTION TP (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JAN251799

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

When Dr. Nicholas Shaw joins a humanitarian medical outfit in Honduras, he hopes to recover from a recent traumatic event and help those in need. However, something sinister has followed Dr. Shaw…something evil that wishes to push his medical skills through a ghastly gauntlet. With bodies piling up, the doctor must battle with his family's past, medical abominations, and a serial killer on the loose. Can anyone make it out alive? A Legacy of Violence collects the entire twelve-issue maxi-series by the masters of horror, Cullen Bunn and Andrea Mutti.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

DARK EMPTY VOID #4 (OF 5)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JAN251800

(W) Zack Kaplan (A / CA) Chris Shehan

All is lost. After a deadly attack by the black hole's creatures, and in the face of defeat and tragedy, Mammoth's remaining survivors launch a misguided plan to save the mission, and Joy must confront her deepest fears, accept the inevitable end of the world, and agree to help Art make it back to the black hole if they can survive in time.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

HEXILES #5 (OF 6) (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JAN251801

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Joe Bocardo

As Romy delves deeper into her dead father's secrets, the rest of The Hexiles venture into the town that sits in the shadows of the demon-haunted castle. There, they realize they hold the status of celebrities. But those who worship the infernal have a strange way of showing their adoration. Meanwhile, Romy has a heart-to-heart with the dead father she never knew.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

SPECTRUM #4 (OF 6)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JAN251802

(W) Rick Quinn (A / CA) Dave Chisholm

Melody and Ada are traveling inside a song, learning more about Melody's powers and their shared traumas with the help of a dreaming Russian novelist. In another time, Leon is in Paris, recording an album with George Parker-who introduces him to the Prism Ensemble, a fragmented, decentralized collective of musicians, artists, philosophers, and writers who have been working together in secret throughout the entire 20th century. Meanwhile, prior to the dawn of everything, Echo dances blissfully in an Eden of silence, unknowingly entering the eternal war of sound between her and George.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

STRING #4 (OF 5) (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JAN251803

(W) Paul Tobin (A / CA) Carlos Javier Olivares

It's never good news to have a nondescript white van following you around. Just like it's never good to be invited to a gang leader's back rooms or pleasant to be caught between two warring factions. But you know what IS good? Free beer. But as everything comes to a head and one murderer after another is revealed, Yoon-the girl who sees strings-once more learns that everything is connected, and that even free beer has its costs.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

SYNAP #4 (OF 5)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JAN251804

(W) Chris Moses (A) Andrea Giannini (CA) Jessica Fong

Seti and Shiloh's bond deepens when they sneak off to play a VR video game to teach Shiloh about confidence while learning how to control the Robot. In China, with two more pieces of the machine secured, and Jun successfully rescued from the Axon Connection, there's just one more obstacle for Angeline and Ness…Bringing them all home.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

MISSING ON THE MOON #3 (OF 4)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JAN251805

(W) Cory Crater (A / CA) Damian Couceiro

Caught in the crossfire of riots and conspiracies, Schwinn's own identity comes into question. He finds himself in the heart of the Darksider resistance, only to discover that masks and memories hide the darkest truths.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

MURDER KINGDOM #5 (OF 5)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JAN251806

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Chris Panda (CA) Paulina Ganucheau

The fairy-tale slasher reaches its terrifying conclusion! The chimes of midnight are about to strike. Princess-Detective Tanith has figured out the identity of the masked slasher called the Girl Without Hands and the reasons behind her bloody rampage-but is it in time to rescue her best friend, before they both Die Unhappily Never After?

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

SOUL TAKER TP (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JAN251807

(W) Tom Sniegoski, Jeannine Acheson (A) Valeria Burzo (CA) Michael Sta. Maria

Amarantha is the last of her race, an ancient species that has lived among us for millennia, feeding on the life energies of humanity. Now enjoying a peaceful existence in a retirement community, she continues to consume just enough to survive. But Amarantha has made enemies throughout her long life and an ancient foe thought long defeated has returned and is out for blood, while a newer threat seeks to capture her for their own nefarious purposes! Now Amarantha must do everything in her power to vanquish her enemies and protect the life she has made for herself.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

DISNEY FAIRIES 4IN1 HC VOL 03

PAPERCUTZ

JAN251874

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various

The Fairies from Pixie Hollow are back for for more magical adventures!

Join Tinker Bell and the rest of the Fairies in this giant four-in-one collection that features classic stories originally published in the volumes titled Tinker Bell and Her Magical Arrival, Tinker Bell and the Lucky Rainbow, Tinker Bell and the Most Precious Gift, and Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure. It's a wonderful time to return to Never Land!

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

DISNEY FAIRIES 4IN1 GN VOL 03

SMURFS WHO IS THAT SMURF C GN

PAPERCUTZ

JAN251876

(W) Tebo (A / CA) Tebo

A Smurf who doesn't speak Smurf? Who's smurfed his memory? And how come none of the other Smurfs smurf him? It's the start of a new smurfing adventure by French master cartoonist, Tebo, featuring Smurfette, Brainy Smurf, Hefty Smurf and Papa Smurf. Smurf along as they valiantly smurf many dangers and other smurferies to unlock the answers and help this strange Smurf.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

SMURFS WHO IS THAT SMURF GN

DOGMATIX AND INDOMITABLES HC VOL 02 ROMANS GO TO DOGS

PAPERCUTZ

JAN251878

(W) Yves Coulon, Matthieu Choquet, Jerome Erbin (A) Philippe Fenech, Jean Bastide

Enjoy this fantastic spin-off to the timeless classic series ASTERIX, translated and distributed for the first time in North America. Dogmatix and his crew of indomitable animals – Gluttonix and Stamina the dogs, Asmatix and Nocturnix the owls, and Bantera the cat – return to continue resisting the Roman invaders. And these animals won't let sleeping dogs lie! General Labienus erects a huge new statue in Lutetia. But when Nocturnix the druid creates a new potion – to disastrous effect – Dogmatix may have to team up with the Romans to save the day. Plus: Stamina may have found her master, Clovogarlix. And he wants to play fetch and hide and go seek! But is Clovogarlix a dog lover, or is there more to these games?

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

SRP: 0

DOGMATIX AND INDOMITABLES GN VOL 02 ROMANS GO TO DOGS

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!