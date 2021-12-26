Sabba Khan To Launch New Graphic Novel, What Is Home, Mum?

What Is Home, Mum? is a new graphic novel by Sabba Khan, launching on the 5th of April from Street Noise Books, following her award-winning debut The Roles We Play,

In an intricately drawn first outing, British Pakistani artist Khan digs into identity, culture, family, and global history. What do identity, belonging, and memory mean to one young Muslim woman and her family against a backdrop of history? As a second-generation Pakistani immigrant living in East London, Sabba Khan paints a vivid snapshot of contemporary British Asian life and investigates the complex shifts experienced by different generations within immigrant communities, creating an uplifting and universal story that crosses borders and decades. Race, gender, and class are explored in a compelling personal narrative creating a strong feminist message of self-reflection and empowerment which is illuminated in stunning artwork.

Sabba Khan is a Newham-based South Asian Muslim visual artist, graphic novelist and architectural designer. Her work looks at unpacking rootlessness, displacement and intergenerational trauma faced by migrant communities who sit in the aftermath of colonial legacy. She uses lived experience, memories and oral histories to expose how wider policies affect our day to day. Sabba Khan's debut graphic novel, The Roles We Play, was one of the Guardian's Best Graphic Novels of 2021. described as "Sabba Khan's family moved from Kashmir to east London before she was born. The artist and architectural designer puts her overlapping identities at the heart of The Roles We Play (Myriad), which explores history, culture, family ties and psychotherapy. Imaginative framing, expressive sketches, and thoughtful prose combine in a fascinating debut full of acute observations (after the 2005 London bombings, her headscarf has "grown louder than me"), with a recommended song for every chapter." She is joint Eisner Award winner for Best Anthology 2020 for 'Drawing Power' where she was both front cover artist and key contributor.