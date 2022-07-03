Sabretooth #5 Preview: Escape from Krakoa

Sabretooth has one more issue to escape his prison in Sabretooth #5… but Mystique and Destiny stand in his way in this preview. Check out the preview below.

Sabretooth #5

by Victor LaValle & Leonard Kirk, cover by Ryan Stegman

ALL THINGS MUST END… …but how? Sabretooth has changed Krakoa but has Krakoa changed him? No one gets away clean in this story. And maybe there are fates even worse than the Pit.

On sale Jul 06, 2022 | 32 Pages

Parental Advisory

$3.99

