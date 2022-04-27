Sabretooth, Nature Girl & Deadpool's Case Against Krakoa (Spoilers)

More tales of Krakoa from this week – and last week's 0- X-Men comic books. Today sees the publication of Sabretooth #3 from Marvel Comics, which follows up on a previous promise from House Of X made by Creed to Professor Charles Xavier.

To be fair, Omega Red gave it a good go over in The X Lives Of Wolverine, but I'm not sure that's what he had in mind, And given just how many children Xavier has had, that seems like quite an ask if time travel isn't involved.

Sabretooth has been imprisoned beneath Krakoa in a state of suspended animation. But that animation has'nt entirely been suspended, he created his own hell – and his own council of personalities, then joined by other prisoners. Today we get to see how and why some of them were imprisoned in the Pit Of Krakoa.

But also a way they could get out, in the manner of Swamp Thing. By reforming their psychic selves using the very materials that Krakoa has to offer them. And the case against Krakoa begins, from those imprisoned within it, seeking inspiration from revolutions past. If the founding of Krakoa is akin to the founding of America…

Then imprisonment within it, is as comparable to slavery. As far as these prisoners see it of course – and those they can persuade.

They get to clothe themselves with themself, which might make for quite an entrance to the upcoming Hellfire Gala being prepared for.

We cited Thomas Paine, now we get to quote George Orwell and his critique of the egalitarian ideals of the Russian Revolution that utterly failed in practice.

Is Charles Xavier the Napoleon of Krakoa? While in last week's Wolverine #20 (they are late and so am I) Deadpool also gets to complain about the unfairness of Krakoa.

His argument however is a little less convincing.

While in last week's X-Men Unlimited, one who escaped the Pit, despite being sentenced there, Nature Girl, is going through another transformation all by herself. And if Sabretooth reminded you of Alan Moore, Steve Bissette and Rick Veitch Swamp Thing, this has vibes of Jamie Delano and Steve Pugh Animal Man…

While this week, she doesn't put the new abilities to good use against the botanist bad-guys The Hordeculture. Indeed she forms an alliance of sorts. And reveal that they have their own way into Krakoa, and Krakoa doesn't mind. Maybe Deadpool should have a word with Hordeculture? He may even be able to donate to that "special toys" drawer…

Growing back her antlers it seems… and her staff is part of that journey. So what revenge will Hoprdeculture and Nature Girl enact upon the Krakoans? Could it tie in with that of Sabretooth and his coterie? And might Deadpool follow along in their wake, or at least get some entry tips from the Hordeculture? There is a Hellfire Gala on its way as we know…

SABRETOOTH #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

FEB220951

(W) Victor Lavalle (A) Leonard Kirk (CA) Ryan Stegman

THE GREAT ESCAPE!

Sabretooth and the other exiled mutants have stopped fighting each other long enough to start working together. They might not like one another, but they all want out of the Pit. You'd think their biggest obstacle would be the Professor or Magneto…but no. The greatest obstacle will be one of their own.

PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: $3.99 WOLVERINE #20

MARVEL COMICS

FEB220955

(W) Ben Percy (A/CA) Adam Kubert

THE BRUTAL RETURN OF THE BEST THERE IS…WITH AN UNLIKELY PARTNER!

DEADPOOL was the king of Staten Island – now he wants to be an honorary citizen of Krakoa. WOLVERINE just wants him to shut up. But when Deadpool uncovers a dangerous plot that could mean doom for the mutants' safe haven, it's going to take a titanic team-up of the Best There Is and the Merc with a Mouth to quell the threat. But that doesn't mean Logan has to like it. Featuring Wolverine and Deadpool at their most savage, as well as the return of a fan-favorite X-character to the Krakoan era! (And no, we don't mean Wade.)

RATED T+In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: $3.99 X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #31

Published: April 18, 2022 (W) Karla Pacheco (A) Emilio Laiso, Rachelle Rosenberg

X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #32
Published: April 25, 2022 (W) Karla Pacheco (A) Emilio Laiso, Rachelle Rosenberg

Published: April 25, 2022 (W) Karla Pacheco (A) Emilio Laiso, Rachelle Rosenberg

The Hordeculture crew save Sauron's wings and share a Krakoan relic with Nature Girl that gives her a serious power boost! Lin Li's second evolution starts here.