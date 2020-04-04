Sam, Neal and John Byrne in the Daily LITG, 4th April 2020

The comic industry continues to struggle but we can wallow in the past. Such as a look at John Byrne's original plans for Wolverine, that then went in a different direction. Welcome to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Sam & Dean, John Byrne and the 10 Most-Read Stories Yesterday
- "Supernatural": Eric Kripke Pens What Sam & Dean Would Be Doing Now
- More Comic Book Stores Close Permanently
- John Byrne Originally Imagined a Very Different Wolverine
- Marvel Pauses Work On Comics, Including Black Widow and Taskmaster
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- The "Super Mario" Remasters Will Likely Debut in One Package
- "Psych": James Roday, Dulé Hill Announce "Psych-tacular Binge-A-Thon"
- Bandai Announces Japanese Exclusive Gundam are Coming to the US
- "Cyberpunk 2077" Goes Deluxe with Added Motorbike from Pure Arts
- Juan Giménez, Co-Creator of The Metabarons, Dies Aged 76
One year ago, when Neal Adams was opening his comic book store
- That Ending of Immortal Hulk #16 Explained (Major Spoilers)
- A Major Change Happens to Cyclops in Uncanny X-Men #15 (Spoilers)
- Thomas Wayne Removed From Batman #70, Cover Changed
- Neal Adams Opens His Own Comic Store in Burbank, Los Angeles This Weekend
- Jai Nitz Responds to Allegations of Predatory Behaviour, as More Details Emerge
Comics News & Events Happening Today
- Saturday Night's All Right for Buying Comics, Comics Cubed, Kokomo, Indiana, 6-8pm ET
- Comics World Live Online Sale, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania 6pm ET
Comics Industry Birthdays Today
- Lance Fensterman, President of Global ReedPOP, organiser of NYCC, C2E2, ECCC, MCM and more
- John Wooley, comics historian
- Bob Rozakis, DC writer, editor, co-creator of Duela Dent, Mister E and 'Mazing Man.
- Dave Johnson, artist on Red Son, cover artist for 100 Bullets
- Heather Antos, comic editor for Valiant
Interested in John Byrne, Neal Adams, Dave Johnson or anyone else? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.