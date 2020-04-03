The "Super Mario" Remasters Will Likely Debut in One Package

Reports indicate there may be a series of remastered Mario games on their way to the Nintendo Switch, if the rumors swirling around happen to be true. Nintendo is said to be bringing games like Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy to the Nintendo Switch as a series of remastered titles. But while many have surmised they might simply be released one after another in a series of standalone boxes and installments, the latest rumors seem to indicate that they might all come in one package.

According to VGC, Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy are just three of the games planned for remastering on the Switch and should debut later in 2020. They would also apparently debut as part of a single package in an "anniversary edition." This would cost players one single fee instead of several, which would make the entire release much less of a burden on players' wallets.

This would be one of the first times games of this caliber have appeared in one entire package, and depending on the pricing (even at full Switch retail), it would make for a great value for anyone looking to expand their Switch collections. People have been clamoring for a Super Mario Galaxy port to the Switch since the system debuted, and it's high time the game finally hit the handheld.

Unfortunately, we don't have any sort of official confirmation as to whether these games will indeed be releasing soon (or if at all), as Nintendo has been very quiet about the entire thing. We'll be keeping an eye out for any sort of update or confirmation on what to expect in the coming days, as it seems with all the rumors swirling around the Big N will have at least something to say, or we hope.