"Cyberpunk 2077" Goes Deluxe with Added Motorbike from Pure Arts

Cyberpunk 2077 is still plenty of months away since it was sadly delayed. To hold over fans, collectibles are still pouring out to keep us excited. Pure Arts recently showed off two V Suit figures that will feature the main characters. These highly realistic figures are packed with high detail and accessories. Each one will feature LED effect on them to give us a real Cyberpunk 2077 feel.

This time we are not talking about those figures, but you can read about them here for the Male version and here for the Female version. This time Pure Arts has opened up preorders for the deluxe version of their Cyberpunk 2077 figures. There is about an added $300 difference between the standard and deluxe. That is for a good reason as the Yaiba Kusanagi Motorbike is bundled in! This 1/6th scale figure features rolling wheels and front and back light options. This will be a great companion piece for the figure and will really make any Cyberpunk fans collection stand out.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Yaiba Kusanagi Bundle Packs are already live and priced at $599 for both female and male figures. There is an ultimate bundle that includes both figures and the bike for $799. You can find links for all the figures and bundles located here. These are the type of deluxe packages that we don't often see anymore and Pure Arts is really packing on the heat with this one.

Wake up samurai, we got a city to burn…

Pure Arts Deluxe Yaiba Kusanagi Motorbike

"To complete the collection, PureArts created Yaiba Kusanagi, the exact replica of V's sportbike that the character uses in the video game. Every single detail is accurate and reproduced on this 1/6 scale badass machine including rolling-wheels and front and back light options."