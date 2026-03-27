Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Malaga, san diego comic con, sdcc

San Diego Comic-Con Malaga Returns In October 2026

San Diego Comic-Con Malaga returns for a second show in October 2026, promising a way to better manage the crowds

Article Summary San Diego Comic-Con Malaga returns 1-4 October 2026 at FYCMA, following a high-profile debut event.

Organizers promise improved crowd management and expanded event spaces for a better fan experience.

New features include a bigger Exhibitor Hall, separate Artists' Alley and Gaming Plaza, and a new auditorium.

San Diego Comic-Con Malaga is the first official expansion of SDCC outside the United States.

The second San Diego Comic-Con Malaga now has a date, for 2026. Yes, it's getting another one. The PR states "After an unforgettable first edition, San Diego Comic-Con Malaga will return in 2026 to bring together fans, creators and professionals from all over the world in a great celebration of pop culture." I would say that "unforgettable" is doing a lot of heavy lifting there, but hopefully they will have a better time managing the crowds...

San Diego Comic-Con Malaga 2026 will run from the 1st of October to the 4th of October, again at FYCMA (Palace of Trade Fairs and Congresses of Malaga). And indeed, it seems they are a little more prepared for the crowds that come to such a show. They state that "the 2025 edition provided us with important lessons that are shaping this new phase. Based on that experience, and in the words of the general director of San Diego Comic-Con Málaga, Fernando Piquer, "this year marks the beginning of a new era focused on elevating the fan experience." Therefore, in 2026, we will expand the event spaces to offer more content, more activities and an even more complete experience for those who join us, maintaining the same number of tickets as in the previous edition to prioritise the quality of the experience."

Well, that does sound good. "Among the main new features, we will have a new pavilion that will double the space of the Exhibitor Hall, a new auditorium and a separate Artists' Alley and Gaming Plaza, with more space for fans and artists. Our goal is to continue developing an increasingly comprehensive convention, allowing people to enjoy San Diego Comic-Con Malaga with greater comfort and opening up new opportunities for fans, creators, and companies in the sector."

San Diego Comic-Con Malaga is the first official expansion of San Diego Comic-Con outside the United States, if you don't count the cruise ships, which are probably still US-registered. Last year's show saw Matt Fraction announce The Minotaur for Batman Vol. 5, and Jim Lee finish the pencils for Batman Vol. 4 #162. Maybe if he comes to this one, he can finish the pencils to Batman #163.

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