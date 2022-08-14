Sandman #36, A Game Of You, $56 At Auction So Far

I remember when mid-way issues of Sandman were readily available in the discount bins in comic book stores. While the early issues were collectable, it seemed that the mid-way issues had been over-ordered by comic book stores, and they had a lot of overstock. But, over the decades that has proved clearly not to be the case. Which is how we find a copy of Sandman #36 being auctioned by Heritage Auctions with bids totalling $56 so far. And comic book stores who would really like to still have this run as back issues on their back wall. The power of the Netflix Sandman TV show compels it.

Sandman #36, A Game Of You, $56 At Auction So Far
Sandman #36, A Game Of You, $56 At Auction So Far

Drawn by Shawn McManus & Bryan Talbot, and written by Neil Gaiman, Sandman #36 is part of the A Game Of You story destined for Season Two of Three of Sandman, so it may be wise for a collector to get ahead of the curve with this one.

Sandman #36, $56 At Auction So Far
Sandman #36, A Game Of You, $56 At Auction So Far

Titled "Over the Sea to Sky", Sandman #36 returns to the tale of Barbie and her continuing dreams since childhood, now the home of the Cuckoo, who now claims to be part of Barbie, revealing how her friends from the Dreaming were all inspired by her old childhood toys, a dog, a dodo, a rat, a monkey. All the while that Thessaly, Foxglove, and Hazel walk on the moon's road to confront the source of Barbie's dream, while Wanda stays behind with the severed face of George, nailed to the wall. Man, how is Netflix going to adapt that scene?

Sandman #36, $56 At Auction So Far
Sandman #36, A Game Of You, $56 At Auction So Far

Sandman #36 (DC, 1992) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Neil Gaiman story. Dave McKean cover. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $4. CGC census 8/22: 25 in 9.8, none higher.

Sandman #36, $56 At Auction So Far
Sandman #36, A Game Of You, $56 At Auction So Far

 

Heritage Sponsored
Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.

