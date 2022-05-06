Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country #2 Preview: Art Criticism

The Corinthian has developed a keen interest in art in this preview of Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country #2… but how can he appreciate it with teeth for eyeballs? On the bright side, this guy would make the perfect comic reviewer according to that Art Cred guy and all the other butthurt comic book artists on Twitter. He really notices all the details. Check out the preview below.

SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY #2

DC Comics

0322DC082

0322DC083 – Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country #2 Andrea Sorrentino Cover – $4.99

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Lisandro Estherren, Andrea Sorrentino (CA) Mateus Manhanini

With the Corinthian loose in the waking world, it's no surprise that people are turning up dead…although this time, they're not the nightmare's doing. (Well, most of them.) The Corinthian is following a trail of bodies to the mysterious Mr. Agony and Mr. Ecstasy…but what's their game? And even more pressing—whose tracks are they trying to cover?

In Shops: 5/10/2022

SRP: $3.99

