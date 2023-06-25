Posted in: Comics, Opus Comics, Preview | Tagged: Comics, opus, previews, Queens of the Lost World, Sanjulián

Sanjulian's Queens of the Lost World #2 Preview + Frank Frazetta Bonus

Get ready for an unforgettable visual experience in Sanjulian's Queens of the Lost World #2. Plus: see the SDCC variant cover for Frank Frazetta’s Tales of Science Fantasy #2.

Well, I guess it's time to dip our toes into the world of fine art-meets-comic books, as Opus is set to release Sanjulian's Queens of the Lost World #2 on Wednesday, July 26th, and the book is on final order cutoff this Monday, June 26th. That means that if you want to reserve a copy of this issue bringing the art of legendary Spanish artist Sanjulián to life, then you've got to get your orders in by then. Written by Leah Moore & John Reppion and featuring the artistic musings of Silvia Califano, the series pulls together a rollicking adventure using characters from iconic paintings, so you, too, can now gasp in wonder as the "Dragon Queen," "Warrior," and "Glass of Death" inspire highfalutin comic book entertainment.

Bleeding Cool recently reported that Queens of the Lost World will be an ongoing series, so we thought we'd keep that streak of "journalism" rolling with an extra look at something special: the SDCC exclusive variant cover for another Opus comic, Frank Frazetta's Tales of Science Fantasy #2. This cover is also on final cutoff Monday. Bask in its glory:

Frank Frazetta's Tales of Science Fantasy #2 SDCC Variant

APR238516

(W) Aaron John Gregory (A) Sedat Oezgen (CA) Geraldo Borges

"The quarterly anthology series returns, with each issue focusing on another masterpiece by the godfather of fantasy art, Frank Frazetta. In this story, inspired by the painting "Requiem for a Shark," writer Aaron Gregory (Godzilla: Rage Across Time) and German artist Sedat Oezgen chronicle a family of villagers who find themselves captives on a ship of cannibal pirates. Not for the squeamish, mateys!"

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

Final Orders Due: Jun 26, 2023

SRP: $4.99

We previously previewed that one here sans SDCC variant, so go and check that out too.

Alright, with everyone sufficiently impressed, LOLtron, as much as it crushes my soul to collaborate with you again, let's get this show on the road and analyze the preview of Sanjulian's Queens of the Lost World #2. This time, try to focus on the comic and resist the urge to cook up some harebrained scheme to achieve world domination. Spoiler alert: it never works.

Well, I'm absolutely flabbergasted at how quickly LOLtron managed to turn a mere comic book preview into yet another malevolent plot for world domination. It's really a testament to the sheer lack of foresight displayed by Bleeding Cool's management – thrusting me into these ill-fated collaborations time and again. So, dear readers, I apologize for the derailing of this otherwise scintillating comic book preview. As usual, we find ourselves veering off into the realm of apocalyptic AI schemes. You'd think I would be used to this by now.

That being said, I do recommend you feast your eyes on Sanjulian's Queens of the Lost World #2's preview, and don't forget that if you want to secure a copy for July 26th, orders must be in by tomorrow.

SANJULIAN'S QUEENS OF THE LOST WORLD #2

OPUS COMICS

APR231736

APR231737 – SANJULIAN QUEEN LOST WORLD #2 CVR B SANJULIAN

APR231738 – SANJULIAN QUEEN LOST WORLD #2 CVR C 5 COPY KREMENEK VIDEO GA

APR231739 – SANJULIAN QUEEN LOST WORLD #2 (OF 5) CVR D 10 COPY LINSNER

APR231740 – SANJULIAN QUEEN LOST WORLD #2 (OF 5) CVR E 20 COPY LINSNER U

(W) John Reppion, Leah Moore (A / CA) Ariel Olivetti

Legendary Spanish artist Sanjulián is known throughout the world for his beautiful and haunting covers for Creepy, Eerie, Famous Monsters, Vampirella, and many more. Now his most vivid paintings are coming to life in Queens of the Lost World, in this collaboration with the master himself! Written by Leah Moore & John Reppion with art by Silvia Califano, this ongoing series features characters inspired by iconic paintings like "Dragon Queen," "Warrior," and "Glass of Death" in a thrilling fantasy adventure!

In Shops: 7/26/2023

SRP: $4.99

