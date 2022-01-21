Sarah Gailey & Irene Flores Relaunch Buffy In Boom April 2022 Solicits

Buffy The Vampire Slayer gets a relaunch from Boom Studios in April 2022, as Vampire Slayer (Buffy) #1 by Sarah Gailey and Irene Flores – which also suggest that future series might be named Vampire Slayer (Faith), Vampire Slayer (Fray) or others… there's more Whedonbverse, the launch of Dan Panosian's Alice Ever After and more House Of Slaughter awaiting you in Boom Studios April 2022 solicits and solicitations.

VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #1 CVR A MONTES

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB220697

FEB220698 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #1 CVR B BLOOD RED FOIL STAMP VAR – 5.99

FEB220699 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MONTES – 4.99

FEB220700 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #1 CVR D 25 COPY INCV GLENDINING – 4.99

FEB220701 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #1 CVR E 50 COPY INCV WARD – 4.99

FEB220702 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #1 CVR F 75 COPY INCV WARD – 4.99

FEB220703 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #1 CVR G 100 COPY INCV DEL MUNDO – 4.99

FEB220704 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #1 CVR H UNLOCKABLE VAR FRANCAVILLA – 4.99

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Irene Flores (CA) Goni Montes

A bold new story in a new universe begins, courtesy of Hugo Award-winning author Sarah Gailey (Eat The Rich) and artist Irene Flores (Just Beyond)!

After years of fighting against the forces of evil, Buffy Summers finds herself succumbing to the burden of bearing the Slayer mantle.

To help his Slayer, Rupert Giles is willing to risk a return to chaos magic, and with Willow's help, they attempt a spell to remove the trauma from Buffy's psyche.

The effects backfire though, and leave Buffy unable to remember her past, or her purpose!

With Sunnydale under attack, a new Slayer must rise to protect it, while Buffy's friends race against the clock to restore her true self.

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 4.99

ANGEL #4 (OF 8) CVR A MALAVIA

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB220705

FEB220706 – ANGEL #4 (OF 8) CVR B 10 COPY INCV MALAVIA – 4.99

FEB220707 – ANGEL #4 (OF 8) CVR C 25 COPY INCV FIUMARA – 4.99

FEB220708 – ANGEL #4 (OF 8) CVR D 50 COPY INCV FIUMARA – 4.99

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Daniel Bayliss (CA) Nimit Malavia

What is the true identity of the evil entity residing in the spirit house?

A traumatized Oz is discovered living upstairs in the hotel, kept secret and safe by Lorne.

Oz delivers a grave warning of a great evil drawing near… one with the power to annihilate not just our universe, but every universe in existence…

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 4.99

ALL NEW FIREFLY #3 CVR A FINDEN

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB220709

FEB220710 – ALL NEW FIREFLY #3 CVR B YOUNG – 4.99

FEB220711 – ALL NEW FIREFLY #3 CVR C 10 COPY INCV FINDEN – 4.99

FEB220712 – ALL NEW FIREFLY #3 CVR D 25 COPY INCV DANI – 4.99

FEB220713 – ALL NEW FIREFLY #3 CVR E 50 COPY INCV CARPENTER – 4.99

FEB220714 – ALL NEW FIREFLY #3 CVR F UNLOCKABLE VAR DANI – 4.99

(W) David M. Booher (A) Jordi Perez (CA) Mona Finden

Following the events at the monastery, Jayne is held hostage by the mysterious and dangerous criminal known only as the Tax Collector.

Mal and Kaylee try to negotiate a trade… and it goes about as well as expected from the crew of the Serenity.

But they have a plan! And with a little (or a lot) of luck, they might just be able to rescue Jayne and deliver the medical supplies stolen by the Tax Collector's gang.

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 4.99

FIREFLY RETURN TO EARTH THAT WAS HC VOL 03

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB220715

(W) Greg Pak (A) Simona Di Gianfelice (CA) Bengal

Superstar scribe Greg Pak's definitive three year Firefly run comes to its epic conclusion in this final collected edition!

In this thrilling conclusion, the crew of the Serenity rally to pull together the struggling community that they've found themselves protecting.

But even surrounded by bandits and facing a hostile environment, the crew soon learns that they might have an even bigger challenge on the horizon… the reemergence of an old threat that they will have to contend with once and for all…

Collects Firefly #33-36.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 19.99

ALICE EVER AFTER #1 (OF 5) CVR A PANOSIAN

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB220692

FEB220693 – ALICE EVER AFTER #1 (OF 5) CVR B FRISON – 3.99

FEB220694 – ALICE EVER AFTER #1 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV FRISON – 3.99

FEB220695 – ALICE EVER AFTER #1 (OF 5) CVR D 50 COPY INCV HUGHES – 3.99

FEB220696 – ALICE EVER AFTER #1 (OF 5) CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR PANOSIAN – 3.99

(W) Dan Panosian (A) Giorgio Spalletta (CA) Dan Panosian

Return to Wonderland in this twisted sequel by superstar artist and writer Dan Panosian (An Unkindness of Ravens, Canary) perfect for fans of Mirka Andolfo's Mercy and Luna.

Alice first visited Wonderland as a child. Now an adult, it's her only escape from a cold, strange reality she finds herself living in.

But in order to return to her fantasy world, she'll need something stronger than mushrooms that change her size, and is forced to resort to crime to feed her growing addiction.

Will Alice choose to escape from her uncaring family and childhood trauma in Wonderland, or find the courage to face her demons in the real world?

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER TP VOL 01

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB220718

(W) James TynionIV, Tate Brombal (A) Werther Dell'Edera (A / CA) Chris Shehan

The first collection of the bestselling expansion of the world of Something is Killing the Children is here!

Discover the clandestine and perilous inner workings of the House of Slaughter in this new horror series from co-creator James Tynion IV, co-writer Tate Brombal, and illustrated by rising star Chris Shehan and co-creator Werther Dell'Edera.

Learn the secret history of the order that forged Erica into the monster hunter she is today… and learn the tragic backstory of her handler and rival, Aaron Slaughter.

Collecting House of Slaughter #1-5.

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 14.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #22 CVR A DELL EDERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB220719

FEB220720 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #22 CVR B DIE CUT MASK VAR – 4.99

FEB220721 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #22 CVR C DIE CUT BLOODY V – 4.99

FEB220722 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #22 CVR D 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

FEB220723 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #22 CVR E 50 COPY INCV FRI – 3.99

FEB220724 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #22 CVR F UNLOCKABLE – 3.99

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

Outside London, the shadowy figure on Erica's trail relays information to their enigmatic superior about the rogue agent in the House of Slaughter.

Meanwhile, a town finds itself in the clutches of an elusive serial killer, and the only living witness to the crimes is a frightened child.

Erica investigates the grisly scene of the most recent murder, ignorant of the hostile forces drawing in around her…

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #1 (OF 4) CVR A DARBOE

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB220725

FEB220726 – MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #1 (OF 4) CVR B AWANQI – 4.99

FEB220727 – MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #1 (OF 4) CVR C CONNECTING VAR – 4.99

FEB220728 – MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #1 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV MERCA – 4.99

FEB220729 – MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #1 (OF 4) CVR E 50 COPY INCV PAQUE – 4.99

FEB220730 – MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #1 (OF 4) CVR F 100 COPY INCV PAQU – 4.99

FEB220731 – MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #1 (OF 4) CVR G UNLOCKABLE VAR – 4.99

FEB220732 – MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #1 (OF 4) CVR H BG VAR YOON – 4.99

(W) Mairghread Scott (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Karen Darboe

Delve even deeper into the Magic: The Gathering universe with comic and screenwriter Mairghread Scott (Transformers, Guardians of the Galaxy) and artist Fabiana Mascolo (Firefly: Brand New 'Verse)! !

While our heroes have many dangers to face throughout the multiverse, the powerful Necromancer Liliana Vess returns to her new home as a professor at the greatest college of magic in the Multiverse.

But she doesn't return alone. Sensing the presence of a distant planeswalker calling for help… one with the power to save, or destroy, entire planes, puts her on a collision course with the diabolical machinations of the Tezzeret, the Master of Metal…

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #13 CVR A MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB220733

FEB220734 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #13 CVR B HIDDEN SPARK INTERMIX – 4.99

FEB220735 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #13 CVR C 10 COPY INCV ROBLES – 4.99

FEB220736 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #13 CVR D 25 COPY INCV ROBLES – 4.99

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Miguel Mercado

In Zendikar, tomb-raiding and death-defying adventures await as our three heroes finally learn to work as a team-with Chandra Nalaar as the unexpected and reluctant leader.

In the hazards surrounding the Sky-Ruin, they encounter [REDACTED], pushing Garruk's hatred to the limit and sending the three into a reckless pursuit in the dangerous ruins.

Who is this mysterious figure that's caught Garruk's ire? And what new perils await in the depths of this ancient plane?

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: 4.99

POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #5 (OF 6) CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB220737

FEB220738 – POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #5 (OF 6) CVR B 10 COPY INCV MORA – 4.99

FEB220739 – POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #5 (OF 6) CVR C 25 COPY INCV LOBO – 4.99

FEB220740 – POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #5 (OF 6) CVR D 50 COPY INCV MONTES ( – 4.99

FEB220741 – POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #5 (OF 6) CVR E 100 COPY INCV IVAN (C – 4.99

FEB220742 – POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #5 (OF 6) CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR – 4.99

FEB220743 – POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #5 (OF 6) CVR G FOC UNLOCKABLE – 4.99

(W) Nicole Andelfinger (A) Simone Ragazzoni (CA) Dan Mora

On the Masterforge, the Legendary Ranger Teens and the Morphinaut feel the aftershock of the smoking crater on Earth's surface.

At the mysterious crash site, their new powers and skill sets are put to the test against a horde of Foot Soldiers! But what happens when their powers start to fail… and even begin to turn against them?

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN #18 CVR A LEE

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB220744

FEB220745 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #18 CVR B LEGACY VAR CARLINI – 3.99

FEB220746 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #18 CVR C 10 COPY INCV LEE – 3.99

FEB220747 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #18 CVR D 15 COPY INCV CARLINI – 3.99

FEB220748 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #18 CVR E 25 COPY INCV GONZALES – 3.99

FEB220749 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #18 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR PALOSZ – 3.99

FEB220750 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #18 CVR G FOC REVEAL 10 COPY INCV VAR – 3.99

FEB220751 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #18 CVR H UNLOCKABLE VAR – 3.99

(W) Matt Groom (A) Moises Hidalgo (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

With the combined efforts of Promethea and the Zords protecting the Power Chamber, Rocky, the Red Ranger, and Matt, the Green Ranger, wait in tense anticipation for the return of the Away Team.

Emotions run high as Zordon acknowledges a hidden history involving him and Promethea, and how much the War has affected him, while Rocky is torn on different responsibilities that might be irreconcilable without help…

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 3.99

POWER RANGERS #18 CVR A PAREL

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB220752

FEB220753 – POWER RANGERS #18 CVR B LEGACY VAR – 3.99

FEB220754 – POWER RANGERS #18 CVR C 10 COPY INCV PAREL – 3.99

FEB220755 – POWER RANGERS #18 CVR D 15 COPY INCV DI NICUOLO – 3.99

FEB220756 – POWER RANGERS #18 CVR E 25 COPY INCV MONTES – 3.99

FEB220757 – POWER RANGERS #18 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR PALOSZ – 3.99

FEB220758 – POWER RANGERS #18 CVR G FOC REVEAL 10 COPY INCV – 3.99

FEB220759 – POWER RANGERS #18 CVR H UNLOCKABLE VAR MONTES – 3.99

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) Gerald Parel

The Omega Rangers take a big risk, splitting up after receiving separate distress calls from two distant planets.

Zack and Trini bring an unexpected guest back to Safehaven after a battle, while Jason and Yale encounter a rogue [REDACTED], determined to avenge the destruction of his home planet!

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN TP VOL 04

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB220760

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna, Dan Mora (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

THE TRUE EVIL BEHIND THE EMPYREALS REVEALED!

Discover the power behind the Empyreals, fracturing the Power Rangers like you've never seen before as they mourn the loss of one of their own.

Even as an all-out assault from the Empyreals is imminent, the Power Rangers must defend Angel Grove from the constant threat of Lord Zedd and his minions.

But saving Angel Grove, Earth, and the universe itself, means setting aside old rivalries, finding unexpected allies, and discovering who their true enemies are with the stakes being higher than ever!

Superstar writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and rising star artist Marco Renna deliver the highly-anticipated ELTARIAN WAR event as the shocking secrets of Zordon's past are laid bare!

Collects Mighty Morphin #13-16.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 16.99

SEVEN SECRETS #16 CVR A DI NICUOLO

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB220761

FEB220762 – SEVEN SECRETS #16 CVR B KHALIDAH – 3.99

FEB220763 – SEVEN SECRETS #16 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MERCADO – 3.99

FEB220764 – SEVEN SECRETS #16 CVR D 25 COPY INCV MERCADO – 3.99

FEB220765 – SEVEN SECRETS #16 CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR – 3.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A / CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo

In the wake of an unthinkable tragedy, the Seekers find themselves capturing more and more cases.

But with Eva struggling to cope with the loss of a trusted ally, will The Order be able to stop the inevitable in time?

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BASLISK TP VOL 02

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB220766

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Jonas Scharf

Against vicious odds, Hannah completes the first step in revenge against the Chimera, with deadly results.

Vanessa confesses her knowledge of a destiny they can't avoid, and a sacrifice they'll have to make.

Meanwhile, a defector from the Chimera continues to help Hannah. But as more of her humanity slips away in her grief and rage, a hauntingly-familiar voice returns her to a world of unimaginable pain.

New York Times bestselling horror writer Cullen Bunn (Harrow County, The Empty Man) reunites with his Bone Parish co-creator, artist Jonas Scharf (Avengers Of The Wasteland), to continue the second chapter of their hit rural horror series laced with supernatural fantasy rooted in the way we process the world-our senses.

Collects Basilisk #5-8.

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 14.99

FAITHLESS III #3 (OF 6) CVR A LLOVET (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB220767

FEB220768 – FAITHLESS III #3 (OF 6) CVR B EROTIC VAR ANKA (MR) – 4.99

FEB220769 – FAITHLESS III #3 (OF 6) CVR C 25 INCV COPY LOTAY (MR) – 3.99

(W) Brian Azzarello (A / CA) Maria Llovet

Continue your journey into the final chapter of Azzarrello and Llovet's erotic masterpiece!

Faith realizes that Poppy and Louis have been hiding a dark secret from her, and when Louis appears with a mysterious bundle, Faith's entire world will be shaken to its core…

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 3.99

REALIST ORGINAL GN HC LAST DAY ON EARTH

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB220770

(W) Asaf Hanuka (A / CA) Asaf Hanuka

New York Times bestselling cartoonist Asaf Hanuka presents a beautifully drawn and poignantly written exploration of navigating a politically divisive world.

Hanuka's rich storytelling blends humor and pathos to deliver a nuanced and moving portrait of self, family, and society.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 24.99

JIM HENSONS STORYTELLER SHAPESHIFTERS #2 CVR A KHALIDAH

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB220773

FEB220774 – JIM HENSONS STORYTELLER SHAPESHIFTERS #2 CVR B MANHANINI – 4.99

FEB220775 – JIM HENSONS STORYTELLER SHAPESHIFTERS #2 CVR C 25 COPY INCV – 4.99

(W) Darcie Little Badger (A) Alexandra Fastovets (CA) Qistina Khalidah

Celebrated writer Darcie Little Badger (A Snake Falls to Earth, Marvel's Voices: Indigenous Voices) pens the latest shapeshifter story!

Experience the moving tale of a Lipan Apache girl named Rose through four pivotal stages in her life: from a lonely child, to a ballet prodigy, her struggles as an adult, and finally her time as an older woman.

This touching and lyrical love letter to family, heritage, and finding your true self is sure to delight readers of all ages.

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: 4.99

KILLER AFFAIRS OF STATE #3 (OF 6) CVR A JACAMON (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB220776

FEB220777 – KILLER AFFAIRS OF STATE #3 (OF 6) CVR B 10 COPY INCV (MR) – 4.99

FEB220778 – KILLER AFFAIRS OF STATE #3 (OF 6) CVR C 25 COPY INCV VAR (MR – 4.99

(W) Matz (A / CA) Luc Jacamon

The game has changed… A key player has been knocked off of the board for good, and the Killer finds himself in the midst of an escalating crisis.

The Killer's handler within the French government tasks him with tracking down the source of illegal guns fueling local gang wars… one with dangerous ties to a hotshot political figure.

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BUCKHEAD #5 (OF 5) CVR A KAMBADAIS

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB220779

FEB220780 – BUCKHEAD #5 (OF 5) CVR B 10 COPY INCV VIDEO GAME HOMAGE VAR – 3.99

FEB220781 – BUCKHEAD #5 (OF 5) CVR C FOC REVEAL VAR OKORO – 3.99

FEB220782 – BUCKHEAD #5 (OF 5) CVR D FOC REVEAL 25 COPY INCV VAR OKORO – 3.99

(W) Shobo Coker (A / CA) George Kambadais

Toba and his friends have split up. He's entered the Elseverse in search of his father, while the rest of the group works to take down the mind-control device threatening all of Buckhead.

But that's not all they'll have to contend with… as an ancient power once thought defeated is freed from the Elseverse, spelling almost certain doom for them all!

Experience the epic conclusion to this incredible adventure as the mystery of the Eben sword is finally revealed.

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: 3.99

