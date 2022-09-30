Savage Avengers #6 Preview: Savage Avengers Get Punished

Now trapped in the future, The Savage Avengers sans Conan are targets of Punisher 2099 in this preview of Savage Avengers #6. Check out the preview below.

Savage Avengers #6

by David Pepose & Carlos Magno, cover by Leinil Yu

ESCAPE FROM NUEVA YORK! Following their harrowing journey to the Hyborian Age, the Savage Avengers have learned no good deed goes unpunished – not when they're stranded in the Deathlok-ruled dystopia of 2099! As our shell-shocked heroes are swarmed by cybernetic soldiers, will the PUNISHER 2099 prove to be the Savage Avengers' salvation…or their ultimate downfall? Everything changes here in the beginning of this action-packed new storyline!

