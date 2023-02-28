Savage Crucible Keeps the Unlocks Rolling with New Stretch Goals Prepare for a brand new, unique and original toy line as a new Savage Crucible unleashes an incredible Kickstarter project

One of the next best Kickstarter toy campaigns is currently live and going strong with the impressive Savage Crucible from Harvinger Studios Inc. This line of animalistic humanoid creatures is going to war for island supremacy and is getting a whole wave of figures for it. Three waves of figures have been unlocked with Dinos in Wave 1 (here), Barbarians for Wave 2 (here), and Piranhas for Wave 3 (here). The project has been fully funded already, and record time with it surpassing its original goal by 300%. While the money and backers keep rolling in, new stretch goal unlocks have been revealed.

The Savage Crucible Kickstarter is set to stay open until April 1, 2023 and that means more unlocks are on the way. All of these newly revealed goals are just going to be added to previous releases with new heads, accessories, and weapons. It looks like Wave 1, aka the Dinos are getting most of these first unlocks with chains, skulls, potions, and even a second head for the Ko'Mo Bare figure. Savage Crucible is currently passing $360,000, so there is much more to acquire to unlock most of these additional pieces. Collectors can back Savage Crucible right here and figure out what faction they want or if they want to go All In.

Enhance Your Savage Crucible Figure with New Stretch Goals

"We have started adding the previously announced stretch goals in the KICKSTARTER. These are not items that are extra purchases but rather items that we will include in already available items. Each Stretch goal list the item name, where that item will be included and the wave. We will continue to update the stretch goal section has we finalize renders. But the first 15 have been listed."

STRETCH GOALS!

These are items that will be included in either Figures or Character Packs. The stretch goals below list the item – where the item will be included – the wave.

$345,000 – UnLocked – Bull Whip Belt Attachment – Lemurian Character Pack #1

$355,000 – UnLocked – Trophy Skulls Belt Attachment – Lemurian Character Pack #1

$365,000 – Locked – Handcuffs Belt Attachment – Lemurian Character Pack #2

$375,000 – Locked – Scroll Belt Attachment – Lemurian Character Pack #2

$385,000 – Locked – Alternate head for Konclusive! Imperial Sentry – Lemurian Character Pack #2

$395,000 – Locked – 4x Sword Sheath for Konclusive! Imperial Sentry belt and armor – Imperial Sentry

$415,000 – Locked – Alternate head for Ko'Mo – Lemurian Character Pack #1

$425,000 – Locked – Painted Ko'Mo Bare Forearms & Shins – Lemurian Character Pack #1

$435,000 – Locked – Painted Royal Guard Bare Forearms & Shins – Lemurian Character Pack #2

$445,000 – Locked – 4x Sword Sheath for Royal Guard Belt and Armor – Royal Guard

$455,000 – Locked – Painted Nin Vilimir Bare Forearms & Shins – Lemurian Character Pack #1

$465,000 – Locked – Water Bladder Belt Attachment – Ko'Mo

$475,000 – Locked – Potion Bottle – Nin Vilimir

$485,000 – Locked – Head Hook – Barbarian Character Pack #1