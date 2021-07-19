Now Is The Time To Buy Savage She-Hulk #1, On Auction At Heritage

She-Hulk is currently in production as a show set in the MCU for Marvel Studios to air on Disney+, and now would be the time to buy Jennifer Walters first appearance before you cannot afford it anymore. Tatiana Maslany will portray the character on the show. If the people coming in and buying my She-Hulk issues in my comic shop are any indication, this might just be the most anticipated of the Disney+ shows. Taking bids today at Heritage Auctions is a great CGC 9.4 copy of Savage She-Hulk #1. Currently sitting at $280 as of this writing, you can already see that the show hype is driving prices of anything graded 9.0 or more higher. Check out the copy down below.

She-Hulk Is Going To Take Off In A Big Way

"The Savage She-Hulk #1 (Marvel, 1980) CGC NM 9.4 White pages. From now on, whatever Jennifer Walters can't handle– the She-Hulk will do! Origin and first appearance of She-Hulk, whose TV series is currently in production. Origin of the Hulk retold. John Buscema cover and art. Overstreet 2020 NM- 9.2 value = $140. CGC census 7/21: 1341 in 9.4, 4766 higher." Fun fact: Stan Lee wrote this issue, and it was the only issue of the series he wrote. This was also the final character he created for Marvel Comics for a very long time. The cover by John Buscema is also an iconic one.

This is a no-lose situation. This comic will join others that have seen their values skyrocket in the wake of airing on the Disney streaming service, and with it still being a few months away, now is the time to buy. Go ahead and go here to get more info on this copy and place a bid. While you are there, take a spin around the other comics taking bids today before you miss out.