Savage Tales Gets A Winter Special In February 2025

Dynamite Entertainment's Savage Tales Winter Special 2025 brings together a collection of pulp stories with art by Kubert School graduates.

Savage Tales Winter Special 2025 from Dynamite Entertainment continued the new trend for pulp anthologies, with Vampirella, Dejah Thoris and Gulliver Jones stories by David Avallone, with art by Eman Casallos, Hamish Munro-Cook and Mariano Benitez-Chapo, the latter two being recent Kubert School graduates. And the bonus Seeing Red story starring Red Sonja by Kurt Busiek and Benjamin Dewey, originally seen in the pages of fellow anthology Red Sonja: Black, White, Red.

"This was a great opportunity for me to go back to a trio of characters I've always enjoyed writing," said David Avallone. "I've been a fan of John and Dejah since discovering them in my early teens. Vampirella was the first comics character I ever wrote, and I'll always have a special affection for her. Finally, Dynamite gave me a chance to imagine a new future for Gullivar Jones in previous issues of Savage Tales, and I continue that story here." One of the biggest power couples of pulp have an untold tale revealed, as Avallone pens "Mutiny on Mars" starring John Carter and Dejah Thoris. To draw the Barsoom-trekking adventure, Eman Casallos (Pathfinder, Army of Darkness) comes in with his honed skills. An underrated and favorite pulp figure, Captain Gullivar Jones' next hotly anticipated tale is shown in "His War" drawn by Kubert graduate Hamish Munro-Cook. Last but certainly not least, one of Dynamite's biggest heroines gets the spotlight, as Vampirella's "The Real Thing" is chronicled by Avallone and Mariano Benitez-Chapo, also a Kubie rising through the ranks. It doesn't end there though, as those three are topped off with a special bonus reprinting the "Seeing Red" story starring Red Sonja by Kurt Busiek and Benjamin Dewey, originally seen in the pages of fellow anthology Red Sonja: Black, White, Red. With the pages full of action, romance, and fearsome foes, such a book packed with classic reading mandates a crop of jaw-dropping covers in the pulp painting and illustration tradition. The quartet of take-no-prisoners covers are contributed by Arthur Suydam, Bjorn Barends, Joseph Michael Linsner, and cosplayer Rachel Hollon. It's all the perfect package to stave off cabin fever as fans enter the throes of winter."