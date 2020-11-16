Saying Goodbye To DC Comics Staffers Last Week

Bleeding Cool has reported repeatedly on what departing members of DC Comics dubbed a bloodbath – the forced redundancies of a number of senior staffers, both three months ago and a new set this past week. Bleeding Cool has compiled the most comprehensive list of the departing staffers. The ones from three months ago had their final week this week, unless they chose to leave previously, while the new list will have their final days on February 20th 2o21. The decision to make senior staffers redundant has placed a number of people who have been off the job market for twenty-years or more, available for other publishers to pick up decades of experience and contacts, dirt cheap. You can see by some of the outpouring below, how much instant goodwill from creators and the industry that a West Coast publisher like Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Image, Oni could gain by attracting them, or anyone who moves back to the East Coast could find such a home at Marvel, Dynamite, AWA, Archie or the wider New York publishing market. Here's a look at some of the reaction to and from DC staffers who left this past week, including Andy Khouri, Mark Doyle, Bobbie Chase, Sandy Resnick, Jonah Weiland and Dan Evans III.

Andy Khouri posted the following last Friday, and many creators and other staffers responded. Bleeding Cool selects a number of those, as well as responses and reactions to and from other departing staffers.

Frank Tieri: Sorry to see it, dude. Guess we'll never get to do that Suicide squad story, huh? Winking face Best of luck to you wherever you land next, which I'm sure will be great

Cully Hamner: Best of luck to you, man. And I gotta be honest, I don't think comics is done with you yet!

Declan Shalvey: For what it's worth; you did some really great work man. Amazing books exist that wouldn't have existed without you, and that's clear to anyone who has been paying attention. Onwards and upwards for you, I suspect.

Joshua Williamson: One of my happiest times at DC was being in the room with you when we worked on JL vs SS. I wish we had worked on more after that. You're a passionate editor and I know you will do amazing things next.

G Willow Wilson: You're a legend. Wherever you land, they will be profoundly lucky to have you.

Pete Woods: You're talent for finding artists books that allow them to shine is unmatched. DC made a mistake.

Pete Woods: "Your." Jesus. I need an editor.

Jonathan Glapion: Ugh! All the best, Andy!

Tim Seeley: Thanks again, man.

Cecil Castellucci: Sending you warmth today and can't wait to see what you do next.

Chris Conroy: Today sucks. If I tried to catalogue all of the incredible people leaving DC today, folks who've been part of the institution since i joined over 15 years ago, I'd break down weeping. But I do need to call out those closest to me — and that includes @andykhouri. Andy and I are very similar in a lot of ways, but different enough to create a fascinating chemical reaction — we surprise, educate, and infuriate each other. I was a fan when I read him on ComicsAlliance, and now he's a friend. That has been a DEEPLY rewarding experience. Andy's work at DC was a truly vital, and I think underappreciated, strand of the company's output the last few years. OMEGA MEN, GREEN ARROW, AQUAMAN: UNDERWORLD, FAR SECTOR, HARLEEN, WONDER WOMAN: DEAD EARTH — all shaped by Andy's tastes and priorities. All *excellent.*

Phil Jimenez: Hey, comics fans — I just to give a shout out to @andykhouri, my editor on #Historia, the #WonderWoman GN, on his last day at

@DCComics. The work I've been doing on Historia w/@kellysue is some of the strongest & most sophisticated of my career, & I have Andy to thank for that. Andy brought me on this project despite my issues — I'm an anxious artist, oft-depressive, undisciplined, & notoriously slow — & yet he believed in me enough to hire me, and champion me. He did what great editors do, & found ways to get the best out of me — despite myself. Andy's been my champion & friend & has fought for me (and my colorist) far harder than most. He's a terrific editor & a wonderful bridge between generations of comic-making sensibilities. He allowed me to draw some of the best stuff of my career, stuff I can't wait to show you. Andy's been my champion & friend & has fought for me (and my colorist) far harder than most. He's a terrific editor & a wonderful bridge between generations of comic-making sensibilities. He allowed me to draw some of the best stuff of my career, stuff I can't wait to show you.

Nick Dragotta: Thanks @andykhouri We did this. Bat B&W #3

JH Williams III: Andy is the biggest reason I returned to do new DC work — a Hellblazer cover and the upcoming Batman: Black and White. He was incredibly supportive while still giving me vital feedback. One of the most gracious and responsive editors I've had.

Tom King: Want to thank my friend @andykhouri, an incredible editor, writer, and nerd who is leaving DC Comics this week. Andy edited Omega Men, elevating and refining that series, absurdly supporting the absurd ambitions of that no-selling book. Looking forward to what's he's got next. Omega Men in trade went on to be a NYT best seller and just got reprinted as a deluxe hardcover. Andy saw what a lot of people didn't. I'm forever grateful.

Benjamin Percy: This is @andykhouri's last week at DC, and I'm grateful to him as an editor (on Green Arrow) and as a friend. He's a true visionary, a creative force, smart as they come. I can't wait to see what he does next.

Andy Khouri: Overwhelmed, humbled and energized by your kindness and support. I don't know how to properly respond to this kind of thing; I feel like an old Star Trek robot Kirk confronted with a paradox before it exploded. Thank you.

Chris Conroy: On a personal level, I might not be at DC right now if not for Mark. I might not be in COMICS right now if not for Mark. We started our working relationship at a moment when this could've fallen apart as a long-term bet for me. He turned me into an editor built for the long haul. And on an industry level? You owe Mark Doyle a big "you're welcome" whether you know it or not. Time and again, his instincts and his big gambles led to success for ideas that invigorated whole corners of this business. To name the massive, titanic, superstar creators that Mark nurtured or gave their first big break to — or hell just straight-up *brought into comics for the first time period* — would be a whole other thread. But the modern industry has his signature at the bottom. I've never had a working relationship like the one I had with Mark and honestly I probably never will again. But one was enough to show us both what we could do when we were at our best, and we'll carry that with us forever, as friends and in whatever workplaces we land in. Mark is such a dad, and so pretentious about music, that I see no other way to close this thread than in the spirit of LCD Soundsystem's "Losing My Edge," another anthem for the anxiety of an era that's ending: American Vampire, The Wake, Trillium, Batgirl of Burnside, Gotham Academy, Harley Quinn, Black Canary, Midnighter, DKIII, the Sandman Universe, We Are Robin, Batman: Damned, White Knight, just hit me one more time, Hill House Comics, Batman: Endgame, Grayson, Three Jokers…

Josh Williamson: You can add Nailbiter to this list. Nailbiter wouldn't exist without Mark Doyle's support and encouragement at the very start of the project. He was the first person I told about it and he championed it even after it was at Image. Calling him a great editor is an understatement.

Ramon Villalobos: Shout out to my guys Mark Doyle and Andy Khouri. Two editors that worked their asses off when Vertigo relaunched, and in the fallout with my own book, were always dedicated to doing the right thing. Honestly cant thank them enough for being good dudes during that awful situation.

Scott Bryan Wilson: Mark Doyle gave me my start in comics. I will never forget the email: "Dude, interested in writing a story for the Batman Annual? I hope you are, because I already put you in the solicitations." He's one of comics' best and some other publisher is about to get a hell of an editor

Scott Snyder: @markedoyle brought me into DC comics and championed my work from go. I owe you more than I can express, brother. I'm so grateful for our creative partnership (which has MUCH exciting road ahead) but above all for our friendship. Here's to good times ahead.

Becky Cloonan: Maybe one day he will come back to Twitter! Face with tears of joy Mark is the editor that really took a chance on my writing, asking me to pen a story in the first American Vampire anthology! An incredible editor. Can't wait for the day when we can all hang out again!

Tom King: The transcendent, brilliant, visionary editor, Mark Doyle is leaving DC this week. I would not have a career without Mark. He gave me my first gig, my first ongoing, made me take insane risks on big stages. In every genre, he tirelessly pushed comics to be better. A true legend.

Mikel Janín: Tom express it better than me, but a big part of me being in comics is because of Mark Doyle. A true comics lover, an amazing editor and a class act. Will be greatly missed.

John McCrea: so sorry to hear that Mark Doyle is gone from DC today- Mark is a great guy and he gave me 3/4 last jobs I did for DC- all in the Bat office #batman #joker #Catwoman

Declan Shalvey: Huge shout out to Mark Doyle, who is ending his time at DC Comics today. Mark was the first person to hire me at DC for a 3 issue stint on Northlanders, an experience that changed how I wanted to tell stories.

Jeanine Schaefer: I'm making his eyes perceive twitter for this and only this thread. We love you Yellow heart

Nicole Valdez: Still super heartbroken for so many at DC who I was lucky enough to work with. One thing I haven't talked about a lot is how much i loved working with the DC Black Label team including Mark Doyle and Andy Khouri. I loved doing PR at DC– like who else gets to have meetings to discuss if Wally West's return means he's The Flash, A Flash, or just Flash lol. But I truly fell in love with my job there when I started working exclusively on Vertigo/Black Label. I was nervous because I'm not the super knowledgable superhero person that a lot of people are– I don't know all the canon and frankly it confuses me. But this group took me in, listened to my ideas for PR on their books, and let me run with it. They embraced my ideas for Sandman Universe, which was my complete dream project, I got to work on Young Animal books which I still think are some of the most amazing books you'll ever read– and I got to constantly throw out names of people who should def be writing comics. And some of those people even have projects out (though i'm sure were on the list before i said anything.) All this to say that the entire team always made me feel a part of the team even if i wasn't part of editorial. And thats a special feeling, to feel like you're a part of it. I'm sad for those who are leaving, i'm sad for those who've lost fantastic people as well. I've even watched my own former team dwindle down which breaks my heart. It's just a super sad time.

Andrea Shea: Well that was a Whole-Ass Week wasn't it. There's nothing I can say about the folks who left DC yesterday that hasn't already been said more eloquently by others, but watching friends and mentors and talented folks I've admired from afar be ushered out the door really just sucks total shit even with three months warning. I'm not worried about any of them–that special alchemy of talent and kindness and passion for the work transcends any single company. But that we had to lose them at all–we sure do Hate To See It TM.

Pouring one out today for @bobbiechase in particular. You won't find a more knowledgeable, caring, nor compassionate person on the face of this good green earth. There is no me in DC Editorial without her. Hell, there's no me at DC at all without her. She deserves the world. Oh and not for nothing? But there would be no DC Books for Young Readers line without Bobbie either. She started banging that drum in 2013 because she knew the audience was there and she believed in the massive potential of MG/YA stories starring DC characters. And she was RIGHT. Anyway. Yesterday was a lot of loss–for DC, for its projects, for my friends and coworkers, for me personally. Just do me a favor and try not to forget that some really incredible real human people make these comics we love.

Jim Zub: She is a wonderful person and was great to work with.

Dirk Maggs: Among friends losing their jobs at DC/Warner yesterday is the person most responsible for getting #TheSandmanAudio to happen, #SandyResnick. His initiative made it possible for @DCComics to have a #1 New York Times Bestseller last week. Now he has been let go. Staggering.

Neil Gaiman: It's obviously about AT&T ownership, and not about the individuals or what they did at DC (or at the other Warners divisions from which good staff are being fired). As Dirk says, Sandy Resnick made it possible for @DCComics to have a NYT #1 Bestseller last week. Thank you, Sandy.

Jonah Weiland: It's heartbreaking to see happen.

Jonah Weiland: Anyone interested in a townhouse in the very cool #nohoartsdistrict in #LosAngeles, I've got a hook up for ya! #realestate

Dan Evans: All Done Now. Go yell at someone else. #theend #dreamjob

Chris Conroy: SPEAKING of people this industry owes a massive "THANK YOU!!!" to. One of the smartest and kindest people to ever work for this company. A gutting loss.