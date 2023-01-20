Scar, Gargoyles & Darkwing Duck in Dynamite April 2023 Solicits Dynamite Entertainment adds Scar to their Disney line, including Gargoyles and Darkwing Duck, for their April 2023 solicitations.

We mentioned Dynamite Entertainment adding Disney Villains: Scar to their Disney publishing lineup to follow Gargoyles and Darkwing Duck. But they also have a new James Bond comic book. And it also joins Vampirella, Dejah Thoris, Red Sonja and more in Dynamite's April 2023 solicits and solicitations. Take a look.

DISNEY VILLAINS SCAR #1 CVR A LINDSAY

(W) Chuck Brown (A) Trevor Fraley (CA) Jahnoy Lindsay

A startling new vision starring Disney's greatest villain, set within the world of The Lion King! Eisner and Ringo Award-winning author Chuck Brown (Bitter Root) and stunning artist Trevor Fraley tell a tale of fire and fury, centered on an enraged Scar, unable to accept that he will never be king – not so long as long as Mufasa and his new son inhabit Pride Rock. A plan is starting to formulate within Scar's corrupt mind, which will bring him face-to-face with the mysterious shaman, Rafiki…

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 3.99

007 FOR KING COUNTRY #1 CVR A LINSNER

GARGOYLES #5 CVR A NAKAYAMA

DARKWING DUCK #4 CVR A LEIRIX

DEJAH THORIS (2023) #2 CVR A YOON

KARMA MICHAEL DIPASCALE CVR ED HC (MR)

MISS FURY JOY DIVISION SANAPO CVR ED TP (MR)

ELVIRA MISTRESS DARK CLASSIC YEARS OMNIBUS HC VOL 02

ELVIRA 40TH ANN TRADING CARD SET WAX PACK

BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #3 CVR A CHEW

DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #3 CVR A ANACLETO

MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS SLIME AGAIN #3 CVR A SIMKO

PURGATORI MUST DIE #4 CVR A TURNER

SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE #5 CVR A ZORNOW (MR)

VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #12 CVR A PARRILLO

