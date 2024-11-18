Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: scarlet witch

Scarlet Witch #6 Preview: Agatha's New Witchy Worry

Scarlet Witch #6 hits stores this week, introducing a mysterious new pupil named Amaranth. What has Agatha Harkness so spooked that she's passing on mentorship duties?

INTRODUCING AMARANTH! The Scarlet Witness takes on a mysterious new pupil – at Agatha Harkness' request. But where did the young sorceress known as Amaranth come from? And what could have spooked Agatha into giving up the chance to mentor her?

Scarlet Witch #6

by Steve Orlando & Lorenzo Tammetta, cover by Russell Dauterman

INTRODUCING AMARANTH! The Scarlet Witch takes on a mysterious new pupil – at Agatha Harkness' request. But where did the young sorceress known as Amaranth come from? And what could have spooked Agatha into giving up the chance to mentor her?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 20, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620828900611

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620828900616 – SCARLET WITCH #6 LEIRIX AMARANTH VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620828900617 – SCARLET WITCH #6 IVAN TALAVERA VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620828900621 – SCARLET WITCH #6 MEGHAN HETRICK FOIL VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620828900631 – SCARLET WITCH #6 MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620828900641 – SCARLET WITCH #6 LEIRIX AMARANTH VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620828900651 – SCARLET WITCH #6 ANNIE WU MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

