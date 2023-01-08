Scholastic Publish Shang-Chi Graphic Novel by Victora Ying, Not Marvel It won't be Marvel publishing a new Shang-Chi graphic novel but Scholastic, by Wonder Woman artist Victoria Ying.

Bleeding Cool reveals today that Shang-Chi and the Quest for Immortality by Victoria Ying is an upcoming original graphic novel from Scholastic, licensed from Marvel Comics, and starring the Shang Chi characters who featured prominently in the recent Shang Chi movie.

Victoria Ying works in animation and graphic novels with film credits including Tangled, Wreck it Ralph, Frozen, Paperman, Big Hero 6, and Moana. She is the artist on the Diana Princess of the Amazons graphic novels and the writer and artist of City of Secrets and its sequel City of Illusion, with a YA debut to follow, Hungry Ghost. And now Shang Chi from Scholastic.

Marvel break-out Shang-Chi sets off to unlock the keys to immortality and save his father in this all-new, original graphic novel adventure! Twelve-year-old Shang-Chi and and his younger sister, Shi-Hua, are the only children in the grand palace of the Five Weapons Society. Their father, Zheng-Zu, is a harsh master, and all Shang-Chi wants is to prove himself in his father's eyes. So when he overhears that his father's powers may be waning and discovers an ancient scroll that might be the key to helping him get those powers back, Shang-Chi knows exactly what to do. For the first time in his life, he sneaks out of the palace and into the outside world, hoping to return with one of the legendary Peaches of Immortality to gift his father. But the world beyond the palace is very different from everything Shang-Chi has been taught, especially a boy called Lu, who knows more about Zheng-Zu than he should. With his home and father's health on the line, Shang-Chi cannot fail in his quest―but does his father deserve to be saved?

Here are details of the other Marvel Scholastic books.

Miles Morales: Shock Waves

Author: Justin A. Reynolds;

Illustrator: Pablo Leon

Miles Morales is a normal school kid who happens to juggle school at Brooklyn Visions Academy while swinging through the streets of Brooklyn as Spider-Man. After a disastrous earthquake strikes his birthplace of Puerto Rico, Miles springs into action to help set up a fundraiser for the devastated island. But when a new student's father goes missing, Miles begins to make connections between the disappearance and a giant corporation sponsoring Mile's fundraiser. Who is behind the disappearance, and how does that relate to Spider-Man? A fast-paced graphic novel starring one of Marvel's most popular characters by best-selling author Justin A. Reynolds (Opposite of Always) and Eisner-nominated illustrator Pablo Leon that will connect with new and well-versed comics readers alike.

Miles Morales: Stranger Tides

Author: Justin A. Reynolds;

Illustrator: Pablo Leon

Join MIles Morales in his most epic adventure yet! Miles Morales has just about gotten used to this being Spider-Man thing. Keeping Brooklyn safe, taking down bad guys, and finishing his homework – he's got this! But when Spider-Man is invited to a launch for a brand-new video game, things go sideways fast. Anyone who plays the game is frozen, and it's all because of a villain named the Stranger. He's judged humanity and found it lacking, and his idea of justice is extreme. Left with the fate of the world in his hands, and the clock is ticking on Miles. Can he turn old foes to friends and find the answers he needs in time?

Captain America: The Ghost Army

Author: Alan Gratz;

Illustrator: Brent Schoonover

In this thrilling historical adventure, 18 year-old Steve Rogers (a.k.a. Captain America) and his young sidekick, Bucky Barnes are fighting in WWII when they encounter a threat like none they've ever seen – a Ghost Army. The dead of this war and wars past are coming back to life, impervious to bullets, flames, or anything else the Allies can throw at them. The armies rise from the ground in the night and seem to disappear without a trace. How can Cap and Buck fight something that's already dead? And just what does the mysterious Baron Mordo, sitting in his castle atop nearby Wundagore Mountain have to do with this?

Shuri and T'Challa: Into The Heartlands

Author: Roseanne A. Brown;

Illustrator: Claudia Aguirre

Twelve-year-old Shuri is a lot of things. Scientist. Princess. All around cooler person than her pain-in-the-butt big brother, T'Challa. Shuri knows she could do so much more to help Wakanda, but everyone is obsessed with the prince because he's the next Black Panther. That is, until Soul Washing Day, one of the most important rituals of Wakandan society.

When an argument between T'Challa and Shuri leads to one of Shuri's inventions accidentally destroying the sacred ceremony site, chaos reigns instead of prosperity. Suddenly the people of Wakanda, including her mother the queen, are becoming sick! Could this be a curse from the ancestors? Desperate to save her mother, Shuri dives into research and finds an answer hidden deep in an ancient children's myth. It may be nothing more than a fantasy, but with the sickness spreading each day, the young princess must trust her instincts and travel deep into the mysterious Heartlands to save her family and her kingdom.

Joining Shuri on her journey is none other than a meddling T'Challa. If Shuri and T'Challa can set aside their jealousy and resentment of each other long enough to survive this journey, they might just discover that they are far more powerful together than they could ever be apart. But if they can't face their fears in the Heartlands and lift the so-called curse, it may not be just the end for their family, but the end of Wakanda as they know it. No pressure, right?

Shuri

Author: Nic Stone;

AGE 9 – 12

An original, upper-middle-grade series starring the break-out character from the Black Panther comics and films: T'Challa's younger sister, Shuri! Crafted by New York Times bestselling author Nic Stone. Shuri is a skilled martial artist, a genius, and a master of science and technology. But, she's also a teenager. And a princess. This story follows Shuri as she sets out on a quest to save her homeland of Wakanda.

For centuries, the Chieftain of Wakanda (the Black Panther) has gained his powers through the juices of the Heart-Shaped Herb. Much like Vibranium, the Heart-Shaped Herb is essential to the survival and prosperity of Wakanda. But something is wrong. The plants are dying. No matter what the people of Wakanda do, they can't save them. And their supply is running short. It's up to Shuri to travel from Wakanda in order to discover what is killing the Herb, and how she can save it, in the first volume of this all-new, original adventure.

Shuri: The Vanished

Author: Nic Stone;

AGE 8 – 12

With the heart-shaped herb thriving, a group of Wakanda's finest engineers working on expanding her dome technology, and the borders more fortified than ever, Princess Shuri can finally focus on what matters most: her training.

Soon, a bigger problem rears its head. The princess hears whispers of exceptionally talented young girls across the world going missing. A young environmental scientist in Kenya, a French physics prodigy — the list of the missing keeps growing and growing. And when this mystery hits home in a way the princess would've never expected, there's no more time for hesitation: There are lost girls out there somewhere, and Shuri is determined not to let them be forgotten.

Shuri: Symbiosis

Author: Nic Stone;

The royal palace of Wakanda is one of, if not the most, secure facilities on this planet—or any other. So the anxiety Shuri feels when she's jolted out of sleep by the queen mother with the news that someone attempted to break into the palace—and succeeded—is significant. And as quickly as they broke in, they vanished. The search for this interloper, a mysterious "symbiote" with superhuman speed and strength, will lead Shuri to the Jabari Lands, a remote, unforgiving part of the country she has never seen. And what she discovers will be more shocking than she could have imagined . . .

Ms. Marvel: Stretched Thin

Author: Nadia Shammas;

Illustrator: Nabi H. Ali

Kamala Khan (a.k.a Ms. Marvel) is stretched too thin—literally. She's having a hard time balancing schoolwork with being a good friend, being there for her family, becoming the best fanfic writer this side of the Hudson River… and, you know, becoming a super hero. She's tired and just barely keeping control, BUT she's handling it. Totally. But when a mysterious robot tries to infiltrate Avengers Tower, it'll be up to Ms. Marvel to (again, literally) pull herself together, learn to ask for help, and fix the mess she's made before anyone gets hurt!

Spider-Ham: Great Power, No Responsibility

Author: Steve Foxe;

Illustrator: Shadia Amin

The Spectacular Spider-Ham (and breakout character from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) arrives in this original Marvel graphic novel for younger readers! Spider-Ham is finally being recognized for his contributions and receives the key to New Yolk City. Sure, it's just a publicity stunt for the beleaguered mayor and maybe every single other super hero was busy that day, but an award is an award! Of course, Spider-Ham doesn't realize he can't actually keep the key, so he swings off with it and drops it on the way home. When the mayor calls to get it back, our notoriously empty-headed hero must retrace his steps to find the key before it falls into villainous hands.

Spider-Ham: Hollywood May-Ham

Author: Steve Foxe;

Illustrator: Shadia Amin

Legendary director Alfred Peacock has acquired the rights to bring Spider-Ham's spectacular story to the silver screen. There's only one, itsy-bitsy problem: Spider-Ham didn't sell those rights, and Peacock is getting the origin all wrong-making our hero out to be a monstrous menace! Once he catches wind of the perilous production, Peter Porker uses his Daily Beagle connections to secure on-set credentials, where he not so subtly tries to improve the film's depiction of his alter ego and fix all the "continuity errors" in the movie.Behind the scenes, Porker soon discovers that some very shady characters are bankrolling the entire operation, in a bid to convince the residents of New Yolk City that their porcine protector is a threat who must be eliminated. Now, Spider-Ham must face down an army of ninja production assistants and some truly shoddy CGI to prevent this box-office bomb from blowing up his reputation! Will everyone's favorite pig clear his name? Or is this porky protector headed for the cutting room floor?

Rocket and Groot Storybook: Little Groot, Big Feelings

I am Groot can mean many things. I AM GROOOOOOT means that Groot is angry that he has to clean his room. I AM GROOT!! means that he's happy to be hanging out with the other guardians. I am Grooooot means that Groot is scared. Where did his friends go? It's up to Groot to save the day in this original story! Featuring adorable illustrations, this storybook will explore Groot's emotions and the best ways to cope when things get a little out of hand. Includes a sheet of stickers!

Marvel Comictivity: Greatest Heroes Unite

The greatest super heroes in the world are gathered to defend the galaxy from evil, and they need your help! With this fun-filled activity book, you'll hone your crime-fighting skills by decoding messages from Nick Fury, solving mazes and puzzles featuring your favorite heroes, and creating action-packed comics with stickers and stencils. Plus, it comes with an awesome Black Panther pen topper! Suit up and get ready. It's time to turn the page and prove you've got what it takes to become an Avenger!

Avengers Assembly: Orientation

Author: Preeti Chhibber;

Illustrator: James Lancett

AGE 8 – 12

Kamala Khan was an average middle school kid. That is, until a cloud called a Terrigen Mist swept through the New Jersey waterfront and activated her super powers! After taking on the persona of Ms. Marvel, she's been fighting crime in Jersey City, and has caught the eye of some pretty well-established super heroes. But that's not always a good thing…

After Kamala is caught by news cameras taking on a super villain — and accidentally destroying a building along the way — she gets a letter from Captain Marvel herself! It's great that she's fighting crime and sticking up for people, but maybe a regular school isn't the best place to learn how to do that. If she wants to continue as Ms. Marvel, she's going to need to take on some new extracurricular activities — mainly, training with other young super heroes alongside the Avengers!

Now Kamala is the new kid at the Avengers Institute. Her classmates are all kids like her, they have special powers, but most of them have gotten into some trouble or drawn attention to themselves. The big news at the Avengers Institute this year? An academic decathlon in which students will group up into teams and compete against each other in super heroics. Kamala and her friends Miles and Doreen will have to go up against a team led by some kids who fight less than fair — and have some trouble with the concept of "fighting for good" — in this funny, action-packed look at some ordinary middle school kids who just happen to have some extraordinary powers.

Avengers Assembly: The Sinister Substitute

Author: Preeti Chhibber;

Illustrator: James Lancett

AGE 8 – 12

Kamala, Doreen, and Miles are back at Avengers Assembly for a new semester! When Captain Marvel announces she's adding staff to the school, the students aren't sure who could possibly join — but it looks like Cap went above and beyond, and the school is full of new teachers!

With all these new teachers, it's hard to keep track of who's teaching what, and what they're supposed to be learning. And some of these teachers are really not acting like heroes at all, but more like… super-villains? All that new staff has created a lot of confusion that is ripe for exploiting! Someone is impersonating students and teachers, using lies and deception to break up the new generation of heroes. Can Doreen and her friends get to the bottom of this scandal? Or will this be the end of the Avengers Assembly?

Avengers Assembly: X-Change Students 101

Author: Preeti Chhibber;

Illustrator: James Lancett

AGE 8 – 12

Comic Books and Graphic Novels

After training with the Avengers, Kamala, Doreen, and Miles are ready to branch out and expand their horizons. This semester, that means a trip north to study alongside the X-Men at Charles Xavier's Academy! From Professor X and Wolverine to Cyclops and Jean Grey, the most recognizable mutants are all here in this fun-filled newest volume.