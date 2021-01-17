Scholastic To Publish Shauna J. Grant's Mimi & Penelope Graphic Novel

Shauna J. Grant is the comic book creator behind webcomic Princess Lovepon, But she has also had work published in Adventure Time, Dirty Diamonds, Secret Loves of Geeks, has two graphic novels to be published by First Second including History Comics: Rosa Parks and Claudette Colvin and grabbed a Glyph Awards for Best Artista couple of years ago. And she has now sold another graphic novel, Mimi & Penelope, for early readers, to Scholastic Graphix editor Megan Peace editor and Scholastic Graphix Creative Director of Editorial, David Saylor.

Mimi and her magical toy dog, Penelope, live in a bustling apartment in the city, and through their interactions with neighbors and a little sprinkling of magic, Mimi learns a number of life lessons, including the importance of being herself.

Mimi & Penelope will be published in 2022. Shauna J Grant's agent, Janna Morishima at Janna Co. brokered the deal. Here;s a little glimpse that Grant sent to Bleeding Cool.

Scholastic Corporation is an American multinational publishing, education and media company that publishes and distributes comics, books and educational materials for schools, parents and children. Its books are distributed through retail and online sales and through schools via reading clubs and fairs, and its comic book line Scholastic Graphix has helped to make Scholastic the biggest comic book publisher in North America.

Janna Co. is a literary and illustration agency specializing in children's and YA graphic novelists and visual storytellers. Janna Morishima helped co-found the Graphix imprint at Scholastic back in the beginning, then left to launch the Kids Group at Diamond Book Distributors and now works as an agent representing authors, artists, graphic novelists, visual storytellers, and production studios. A very useful person to know it seems, with all manner of contacts. Good call, Shauna!