Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: Alex Schomburg, Black Terror, jerry robinson

Schomburg, Robinson, Moldoff, Meskin on Black Terror, Up for Auction

Behind some stand-out Schomburg covers, Joker co-creator Jerry Robinson teamed with Mort Meskin to create the little-known Black Terror villain named Lady Serpent in 1948.

Article Summary Explore the late Golden Age Black Terror comics, spotlighting overlooked 1947-1949 issues.

Renowned artist Alex Schomburg's iconic "Xela" period covers for Black Terror highlighted.

Features on Joker co-creator Jerry Robinson and Golden Age legend Mort Meskin's collaborative work.

Dive into the stories of Black Terror's female villains, Lady Serpent and Red Anne.

Black Terror issues from the 1947-1949 era are among the most underappreciated comics from the title's run. Star cover artist Alex Schomburg had been doing covers for Ned Pines' Standard/Better/Nedor since 1943, and would be entering his peak period during this era. Comic book legends such as Jerry Robinson, Sheldon Moldoff, and Mort Meskin had begun to turn in work on the title by this time as well. Overlooked late Golden Age gems with appeal for a wide range of collectors, there are several late issues of Black Terror, including #20 (CGC 6.5), #21 (CGC 5.5), and #24 (VG-) up for auction in the 2024 September 26 – 27 Heroes of the Golden Age Comics Showcase Auction #40265 at Heritage Auctions.

Somewhat surprisingly, Schomburg created around 240 covers for Standard/Better/Nedor from 1940-1951, more than he did for any other comic book publisher. These including about 40 airbrushed covers 1947-1948, which are often referred to as the "Xela" covers due to Schomburg signing his work from this time frame using his first name spelled backward. But Schomburg also did penciled and inked covers that he signed Xela during this period, and his cover here is a stand-out example.

The interior stories here are incredibly strong as well. Continued stories were the exception rather than the rule during the Golden Age, but Black Terror #23-24 has Lady Serpent using her powers of hypnosis and control over poisonous snakes to further her career as a jewel thief, getting captured by our heroes but escaping to do it all over again. She's a villain who would be very much at home in a Golden Age Batman & Robin story. While Robinson is given top billing in the signed work on Black Terror #23-24, there's some ambiguity about who did what on these stories. While GCD believes these were Meskin pencils and Robinson inks in this case, I think there are some clear signs of Meskin inks in these issues as well. It's not unlikely that Robinson and Meskin would switch off work as was needed during these collaborations, perhaps even including story development.

While Jerry Robinson is deservedly a comic book legend, Mort Meskin is likewise an important figure of the Golden Age, producing stand-out work for DC Comics on features including Johnny Quick, Starman, Vigilante and Wildcat. Meskin is also well-remembered for his work at Simon & Kirby studio. Like Robinson, Meskin worked for various publishers, including Marvel, Lev Gleason and Prize. Robinson and Meskin teamed up on Fighting Yank and Black Terror stories during their brief time with Standard/Better/Nedor.

Issue #24 features another banger of a story by Robinson and Meskin featuring a female villain called Red Anne. Stand-out examples of the superhero comics of the late Golden Age, there are several late issues of Black Terror, including #20 (CGC 6.5), #21 (CGC 5.5), and #24 (VG-) up for auction in the 2024 September 26 – 27 Heroes of the Golden Age Comics Showcase Auction #40265 at Heritage Auctions. If you are new to Heritage Auctions to check out their FAQ on the bidding process and related matters.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!