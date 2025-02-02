Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: scooby doo

Scooby-Doo Where Are You #132 Preview: Ghost Judge Has Bones To Pick

Mystery Inc. faces their toughest case yet in Scooby-Doo Where Are You #132 when a ghostly judge puts them on trial. But who's really judging who? Check out the preview.

SCOOBY AND THE GANG ON TRIAL–FOR MEDDLING?! Mystery Inc. never expected that when they went to investigate a haunted courtroom, they'd wind up prosecuted by a ghostly judge. Unless they can unmask the gavel-wielding ghost and clear their names, they might just get sent up the river…Styx!

SCOOBY-DOO WHERE ARE YOU #132

DC Comics

1224DC181

(W) Sholly Fisch (A/CA) Randy Elliott

SCOOBY AND THE GANG ON TRIAL–FOR MEDDLING?! Mystery Inc. never expected that when they went to investigate a haunted courtroom, they'd wind up prosecuted by a ghostly judge. Unless they can unmask the gavel-wielding ghost and clear their names, they might just get sent up the river…Styx!

In Shops: 2/5/2025

SRP: $2.99

