SCOOP: DC Has 3 Free Comic Book Day Titles Including Dawn Of DC

DC Comics is to offer three Free Comic Book Day titles for 2023, on top of the 44 titles already announced through Diamond Comic Distributors.

1. Dawn of DC #1 Free Comic Book Day Special Edition

Continuing the momentum of the yearlong storytelling initiative delivering new epic series across the DC Universe (also available as foil variant with an SRP of $9.99)

Written by VARIOUS

Art by VARIOUS

Dawn of DC is a yearlong publishing initiative with epic storylines and superstar creative teams that forge the future, one hero at a time. It's an easy entry point for both lifelong readers and those picking up a comic for the first time to dive into the new stories. All year long, DC will celebrate classic characters while also embracing the next generation of new heroes, as we're going to need everyone to help fight against the darkness. Don't miss Dawn of DC #1 Free Comic Book Day Special Edition, featuring an all-new original story plus sneak peeks at upcoming titles!

Standard Version – Sold in bundles of 25 for $7.50 NET (30 cents NET per copy)

Foil Variant – $9.99 SRP

2. Girl Taking Over: A Lois Lane Story Free Comic Book Day Special Edition

A preview of the upcoming young adult graphic novel;

Written by SARAH KUHN

Art by ARIELLE JOVELLANOS

Ambitious small town girl Lois Lane tackles a summer in the big city with gusto, but a cavalcade of setbacks—including an annoying frenemy roommate, a beyond tedious internship at a suddenly corporatized website, and a boss who demotes her to coffee-fetching minion—threatens to derail her extremely detailed life plan. And, you know, her entire future.

From beloved author Sarah Kuhn (Shadow of the Batgirl, Heroine Complex), and with expressive and lively art by Arielle Jovellanos, comes a charming YA story about the strength it takes to embrace the messiness of life. This Free Comic Book Day special edition features an excerpt from DC's upcoming original graphic novel, Girl Take Over: A Lois Lane Story.

Sold in bundles of 25 for $7.50 NET (30 cents NET per copy)

3. Clark & Lex / Fann Club: Batman Squad Free Comic Book Day Special Edition

A single issue providing an advance look at two upcoming middle grade graphic novels. Bleeding Cool scooped the news on Clark & Lex earlier in the year as well as Fann Club.

CLARK & LEX

Written by BRENDAN REICHS

Art by JERRY GAYLORD

Being the only kid with powers is tough…not being able to use them is even worse! When LuthorCorp holds a competition to find the best and brightest for a summer internship in Metropolis, Clark has no problem using his X-ray vision to cheat his way in if it means getting out of Smallville. Amazingly, Clark is not the only competitor with special abilities…just ask his newfound friend, Lex Luthor. From New York Times bestselling author Brendan Reichs and artist Jerry Gaylord comes a fresh twist to a familiar face that is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats!

FANN CLUB: THE BATMAN SQUAD

Written by JIM BENTON

Art by JIM BENTON

Ernest Fann idolizes Batman. It might not even be much of a stretch to say he wants to model his life after him. So, with no training or superpowers, young Ernest dons a new secret identity as Gerbilwing and decides to set up a crime-fighting unit consisting entirely of his best friend, his babysitter, and his dog. But things get complicated when Ernest and his friends visit a bank in the middle of a robbery being committed by a werewolf! Will the Batman Squad taste defeat on their very first day of crime-fighting? Fann Club: The Batman Squad is a great send-up of the Batman mythos as well as a series of silly adventures from the mind of satirist Jim Benton.

Sold in bundles of 25 for $7.50 NET (30 cents NET per copy)

FOC: March 5, 2023

On Sale: May 6, 2023

All three of DC's FCBD specials will be available at participating retailers on Saturday, May 6, 2023. These titles will be on Final Order Cutoff on Sunday, March 5, with a ship date to retailers of April 18. Each Free Comic Book Day release will feature a white box on the front or back cover, where retailers can stamp or sticker information about their stores. All three releases are standard 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" comic book dimensions, and 32 pages.