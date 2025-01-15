Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, scott snyder

Scott Snyder Goes Back and Changes A Bit Of Absolute Batman #4

Scott Snyder goes back and changes a bit of Absolute Batman #4, for the digital version and collections in the future.

Article Summary Scott Snyder updates Absolute Batman #4, altering dialogue post-publication for digital and trade versions.

Original print version missing key narrative beat, adding an extra twist to Bruce's story in the revised edition.

Changes include a dramatic new line involving a thermal coil, enhancing the Batman experience for readers.

Absolute Batman #4, with artwork by Gabriel Walta, offers insight into Bruce Wayne's evolution and character arc.

Sometimes, Scott Snyder just can't let go. There are a number of comics for which he has changed the dialogue between initial publication and collection over the years. The Free Comic Book Day 202o0 from DC Comics, which was all but pulped, also contains a preview for Death Metal, with significantly different language from that which was published. And he has made an edit to the just-published Absolute Batman #4, drawn by Gabriel Walta. This was the original, as printed:

Scott Snyder says "There is one beat that didn't make it into the print version of ABSOLUTE BATMAN 4 in time (my fault!), but is in the digital and will be in the trade. It happens in narration and gives Bruce one small extra middle finger moment :) Here is the beat: MINOR SPOILER". So this is how, George Lucas style, it will be forever more.

So we have the sentences "and I hear it all. I rewired them all to evade bug detection but you never even bothered to check. Why would you?" replaced with "Not to mention the thermal coil that'll flash heat the gold to 150 degrees in a moment. Just hot enough so we get to watch you dance for once. Even if only for a second."

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #4 CVR A NICK DRAGOTTA

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Gabriel Walta (CA) Nick Dragotta

Absolute Batman has established himself as an extremely large force to be reckoned with. But how did he get to this point? How did he push himself? And how did the tragic events of his childhood, and the advice of his father, shape the man who he became…literally? Guest artist Gabriel Walta joins for this essential origin issue of Absolute Batman to explore Bruce Wayne's past, and his inevitable future to go BIGGER. Don't miss this pivotal issue! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/8/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!