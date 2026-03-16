Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Robin, La Mole Con, mexico, scott snyder

Scott Snyder On The Robins Believing Absolute Joker To Be The Good Guy

Scott Snyder at La Mole Con on the Absolute Robins believing Absolute Joker to be a good billionaire in Absolute Batman #19

Article Summary Scott Snyder teases Absolute Batman #19 will upend expectations and redefine the series' direction.

In this new arc, the Robins view Absolute Joker as a philanthropic billionaire and "good guy."

Absolute Scarecrow emerges with a higher body count than any previous villain in the Absolute universe.

Major new villains, shocking alliances, and multiple Robins debut as chaos overtakes Gotham City.

Scott Snyder has been talking about Absolute Batman at this year's La Mole Con event in México City, its thirtieth anniversary edition. During which he told Kristoff Kirchoff that the Absolute Scarecrow will have a higher body count than any villain so far, including the centuries lived by Absolute Joker. And that Absolute Batman #19 will change everything…

"Issue 19 changes everything, new Batmobiles, new villains, a huge event, that turns it into crazytown…. Bruce Wayne in the main [DC] universe is the order and the system, and he raises these kids to be… well, Joker has Harley, and those villains from Arkham, and to flip those things is part of where we're headed. "Because ultimately, Batman in this series is disruption, he's chaos. And so that means tha for The Joker… not giving too much away, but anyone who might be Robin, probably thinks The Joker is a really good guy, like everybody else in the city. Everyone thinks Joker is like Bruce Wayne, they think he's like in the main [DC] universe, they think he's like a philanthropist billionaire who's kind to everybody. And so he might have raised somebody or whatever that, you know, will think that, with all their heart, that he's a good person, but he's not a good person."

We know we are getting Absolute Robins – multiple – alongside The Joker's butler, manor and batcave. Scott continues;

"I mean, yeah, the biggest villains are the ones that are doing good, as I said. And he's doing it as a front to make it look like he's a good person, but he's bad behind the scenes…. there's no Mr. Bloom coming yet, but there's a lot of other villains in Ark M. And we did mention that there are other Arks all over the world, right? There's Ark A, Ark B, Ark C, and there's a lot of bad guys in all of those. So there's a lot of bad guys coming."

And it all starts with Absolute Batman #19, it seems. Currently just one week late… for the 15th of April. One month's time. As well as a tragic loss to come…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #19

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE SCARECROW EMERGES FROM THE SHADOWS OF ARK M AS A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS… Poison Ivy proved to be just one of the many horrors within the bowels of the ARK M facility, and as Joker sets his sights on Absolute Batman, he decides to enlist the help of one of the center's most terrifying doctors, Dr. Jonathan Crane. While Bruce Wayne tries to align himself with Barbara Gordon, there's more than one alliance formed in this issue. New debuts, new villains, new arc starts here. $5.99 4/15/2026

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