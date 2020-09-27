Scout Comics Inks Distribution Deal with Simon & Schuster

It seems like every day a new comics creator, often a veteran of the craft, takes to social media with lofty ideas of how to fix the industry's readership problem. Often, the focus of their ideas are bookstores and how to get people who don't frequent comic shops to read comics. Scout Comics has attempted creative ways in the past to expand their readership, with such ideas as the comics vending machine. Now, as Scout continues to expand its publishing line as they announce title after title for 2021 release, the growing indie publisher seems to have made major headway with the distribution of their graphic novels. Scout Comics has now announced a new distribution deal with publishing giant Simon & Schuster as a part of its plans to extend its trade paperback publishing program.

Scout Publisher and writer of their series White Ash which tells a modernized story of elves, dwarves, and vampires in a small mining town, Charlie Stickney commented on this announcement on Twitter, saying, "So many exciting things happening at Scout. More news to drop very soon…" Considering how many new titles and imprints that Scout Comics has already announced this year, it will certainly be interesting to see what else could be coming from them.

While Simon & Schuster will get Scout Comics' trade paperbacks and original graphic novels into bookstores, that doesn't mean that the company will neglect the comic shops that have supported their content before all of this current expansion. The official Scout Comics Twitter made sure to let their followers know where their loyalties lie, tweeting: "To clarify, Scout trades will STILL be available to the direct market through Diamond distribution."

Along with Simon & Schuster's announcement, Scout Comics has also signed with the Webber Agency, which will offer representation for their titles in foreign language licensing deals worldwide.