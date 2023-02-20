Scout Comics Launch Ten New Series In May 2023 Solicits Ten new series from Scout Comics in their May 2023 solicits and solicitations. Count them out and count them back in again...

Ten new series from Scout Comics in their May 2023 solicits and solicitations. Count them out and count them back in again…

Omega Gang #1 by Matteo Rivosecchi and Niccolo Lelapi Puc: The Artist & The Myth Of Color #1 by Miles Greb and Garrett Richert Quicksand #1 by Jonathan Hedrick and Debora Lancianese Sudden Death #1 by Alexander Banks-Jongman and Robert Ahmad Midnight Western Theatre #1 by Louis Southard and David Hahn Drexler #1 by Bob Salley and Nathan Kelly Impossible Jones & Captain Lightning #1 by Karl Kesel and David Hahn Keepers Of The Cosmos #1 by Adam Barnhardt and Agung Prabowo Mullet Cop: License To Krill #1 by Tom Lintern Catrina's Caravan #1 by Hector Rodriguez III and Guillermo Villarreal

OMEGA GANG #1 CVR A CEREGATTI

(W) Matteo Rivosecchi (A) Niccolo Lelapi (CA) Ludovica Ceregatti

Gab, Luna, Adham, and Ama are a group of friends who call themselves the "Omega Gang," as a way of expressing the hopelessness of their lives and their generation. It's the beginning of summer, and quite unexpectedly, they discover a set of mysterious eggs that shake them from their usual Gen Z depression. This is a big deal! And they'll have to figure out what to do with them soon-but are they gonna be ready for what is about to emerge from those shells?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 4.99

PUC ARTIST & MYTH OF COLOR #1 CVR A RICHERT

(W) Miles Greb (A / CA) Garrett Richert

NONSTOP. A story is something you are drawn into-in this case, literally. Puc and his friends live in a world where paintings and drawings can come to life. But, unknown to them something important is missing…Color. Whatever Puc draws comes to life. Of course, there's nothing special about that. This is perfectly normal for artists in his world. Puc's home is a land full of monsters, kingdoms, and armies-all brought into existence in by artists. But while all the other artists work in black and white, Puc just found out that he can paint in Color!

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 4.99

QUICKSAND #1 CVR A LANCIANESE

(W) Jonathan Hedrick (A) Debora Lancianese (CA) Gabriel Ibarra

After a mysterious hole opens in the Egyptian desert, horrific creatures climb out and wreak havoc on a nearby city. They retreat as quickly as they arrived, leaving the planet in shock by this unfathomable event. A team of elite specialists from around the globe called "Canary One" are sent after the monsters to discover more about them. But when the crew never returns, the world must prepare for the possibility of another wave of attacks.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SUDDEN DEATH #1 CVR A AHMAD

(W) Alexander Banks-Jongman (A / CA) Robert Ahmad

Hank Kelly cannot die. With this revelation, he is catapulted into a world of fame and fortune that he hopes will repair his broken family. But detective Rosalind Lovejoy works to unravel the dark mystery truly behind Hank's immortality.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MIDNIGHT WESTERN THEATRE #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG

(W) Louis Southard (A) David Hahn (CA) Kalman Andrasofszky

Now in development for television. Welcome to the Midnight Western Theatre! Our feature presentation is a tale of a town under siege… The notorious Red Tom and his dastardly posse have laid claim to the once prosperous vista of Liberty Springs, but for how long? Will these outlaws be able to savor their sinful victory as two black-clad strangers suddenly arrive? A special second printing to this sold-out hit series.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 4.99

DREXLER #1 CVR A GUGLIELMINI

(W) Bob Salley (A) Nathan Kelly (CA) Simone Guglielmini

NONSTOP. Welcome to Marvin, an isolated town at the edge of nowhere. Local sheriff Cara Ramon is facing a crisis with the discovery of three slaughtered girls and another missing. As local tensions boil, she reaches out to the only person she knows capable of stopping the massacre, town outcast and local monster, her half-brother, Drexler. However, Drexler brings with him a powder keg of his own problems that could threaten to destroy them all. Regardless, there is something sinister stalking the woods in the darkness and nobody is safe. Sometimes it takes a monster to kill something worse…

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 5.99

IMPOSSIBLE JONES & CAPT LIGHTNING #1 CVR A HAHN

(W) Karl Kesel (A / CA) David Hahn

Special crossover featuring Karl Kesel and Tom Grummett's investigators of the unknown-Section Zero! Captain Lightning asks IMP to help guard a mysterious object that he's certain is going to be stolen. So, what's stopping IMP from stealing it herself? Zero-as in Section Zero! But as everyone knows: There is no Section Zero…! Added Bonus: A brand new Visitor's Guide telling some of the history, mystery and secrets of IMP's own New Hope City!

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 5.99

KEEPERS OF THE COSMOS #1 CVR A AGUNG PRABOWO

(W) Adam Barnhardt (A / CA) Agung Prabowo

Lemondrop, a cuddly space teddy bear with the mouth of a sailor, left the Keepers of the Cosmos about this time last year. Now, he done went and got arrested by an alien dictator overseeing a fascist state in a galaxy far, far, far, far away. Nightbrand, Vafar'ra, and the rest of the Keepers are torn on whether or not to help their old friend out after he ended up swindling millions of credits out of the team's joint bank account. Rick and Morty meets Invincible in this raucous road trip across the cosmos.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MULLET COP LICENSE TO KRILL #1

(W) Tom Lintern (A / CA) Tom Lintern

Seafood restaurant owner/ aspiring scientist Bob Duncan decided having a successful business was not enough and attempted to improve his recipes by combining his own DNA with shrimp. When one of his lab experiments goes wrong, he turns into Shrimp Man and causes havoc in one of the food courts. Mullet Cop is taken in to infiltrate the scene with a battle-hardened S.W.A.T team. But even they are no match for the merciless crustacean. Presented in a special shrimp-sized 5×5 Format!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 3.99

CATRINA'S CARAVAN #1 CVR A MONTANEZ

(W) Hector Rodriguez Iii (A) Guillermo Villarreal (CA) Yasmin Flores Montanez

CHISPA. The mysterious figure of Doña Catrina sweeps into a small town with her traveling carnival and tells a gathered crowd a dark tale. A father and son are captured by a group of militiamen who use terror to "patrol" the border. At their darkest moment, the refugees find a fierce ally-but can they truly trust a monster once it has killed the other monsters?

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 5.99

CLAIRE & THE DRAGONS TP COMIC TAG CARD & COMIC

(W) Wander Antunes (A) Wander Antunes

SCOOT. Making digital comics collectible! Now individually numbered collectible card that contains a PDF of the entire Claire and the Dragons graphic novel (Chapters 1-4)! Claire is a young girl, tough-minded and independent. She isn't afraid to explore her world-which is how she encountered the old hermit Lontar. He believes that if he leaves a cave where he has lived for many years, the world will be invaded by dragons. He is convinced that he must remain in self-imposed exile until the emergence of someone capable of leading humanity in the fight against these terrible creatures. Treated as if he were crazy by the local villagers, he relies on Claire to provide for his needs. However, Claire has not yet realized that Lontar believes that she is the fulfillment of the ancient prophecy!

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 6.99

CLAIRE & THE DRAGONS TP COMIC TAG CARD & COMIC 5 PACK SRP: 29.99

CLAIRE & THE DRAGONS TP COMIC TAG CARD & COMIC 10 PACK SRP: 59.99

BANSHEES #2 (OF 5)

(W) Dave Dwonch, Jessica Balboni (A) Riccardo Facinni (CA) Tim Daniel

Emily's investigation has put her at odds with everyone from her new roommate Abbey to her college professors. Little does she know that she's also garnered the attention of the ghosts of three coeds and the serial killer that murdered them. The Lion has been awakened, and Emily's life will never be the same.

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BLADE IN THE DARK #4

(W) Morgan Quaid (A / CA) Wili Roberts

Rook and Goblin continue their hunt for the god of masks, with the little trickster now in possession of the body of a dead eternal. They encounter Safina, goddess of the swamps, who recognizes the dead body of her former companion, Magnus. Incensed, Safina throws the might of her will against Rook and Goblin, but before she can deal the death blow, Masuku and Rook's sister arrive to claim victory.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BONES OF THE GODS #6 (OF 6)

(W) Brenden Deneen (A / CA) Mauricio Melo

It all comes down to this! Esper faces off against two incredibly powerful enemies, both of whom possess bone shards from the Gods, and want her dead! Secrets will be revealed, allies will rise, and not everyone will survive this thrilling finale of the first story arc!

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BY THE HORNS DARK EARTH #9

(W) Markisan Naso (A / CA) Jason Muhr

Elodie and her friends meet Norriva, the magic historian of the Modtlomb Forest, and must convince her to help them find pure magic before the blight devastates Solothus. Unbeknownst to our heroes, an increasingly unhinged Shanora Zel and her band of marauders are aboard an airship and closing in fast.

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BY THE HORNS DARK EARTH TP PART 1 (MR)

(W) Markisan Naso (A / CA) Jason Muhr

ix months after their battle in the sky with the evil sorceress Feng Po, Elodie, Sajen and Evelyn are back in Wayfarer, settling into their new lives as farmers. Unfortunately, their quiet days spent tilling the land prove short-lived when a blight begins devastating Solothus. To find a cure, Elodie and her friends must take up a new quest and sail across the ocean to the unicorn homeland of Yalastra. But getting there is no easy task when marauders and monsters block their path at every turn, and the ghosts of their past actions come back to haunt them. Collects By the Horns: Dark Earth #1-6 (Legacy #9-14).

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 24.99

CULT OF IKARUS TP (RES)

(W) Jenna Lyn Wright (A) Karl Slominski

Tossed out by her foster family after one-too-many rides home in the back of a cop car, Hunter packs up and sets out on a mission to find out who she is. A mysterious book-her only link to her parents-leads her to discover a covert world of magic and danger running parallel to our own. One punk rock show, two whiskeys, and three vicious vampire assassins later, Hunter's on the run from the ancient, deadly Cult of Ikarus, who believe that she may hold the key to everything they've ever wanted and will stop at nothing to get to her… or, more specifically, her blood! There's no escape from Ikarus once they've got your scent, which leads to a blood-soaked showdown for the fate of humanity! Seriously. So much blood. Collects issues #1-4.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 19.99

ETERNUS #6

(W) Don Handfield, Anastazja Davis (A) Karl Moline (CA) Rob Prior

Created by Andy Serkis and Andrew Levitas. With Zeus' killers loose and Poseidon on the verge of becoming the most powerful God, Heracles must find his way out of Hades in order to rescue Mina before she is trapped in the body of Gorgon forever.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 5.99

JUNCTION JONES #2

(W) TC Pescatore (A / CA) Luciano Cruzado

Framed for the murder of the hobo Gummy Joe and wanted for the deaths of four Junction Agents, Mister Nibs and Junction Jones must solve the mystery of the dead body and clear their names or end up recycled. Their only lead? What they were able to rummage from the poor bum's pockets-a soiled business card and a telegram from earth circa 1938 that points them in the direction of the ringleader of Junction's most infamous Interdimensional Carnivale- an entity known only as Forshmak Toot. There they'll find out what all their troubles have to do with an obscure crime only Toot remembers, cryptically referred to as the "Boxcar Bop"!

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 4.99

KITSUNE #3 (OF 6)

(W) Luca Frigerio (A / CA) Emanuele Ercolani

The Daimyo's palace is the safest area in the region, but even there, intrigue and suspicion hover around Kitsunichi Shimitzu and his sidekick Yamanouchi Karamatsuki. The question hangs in the air: has the rebellion infected even the Empire's most loyal servants? Meanwhile, our Kitsunichi Shimitzu's son is increasingly embroiled in the rebellion.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 4.99

LIFEFORMED TP (RES)

(W) Matt Mair Lowery (A) Cassie Anderson

The first full story arc of the NONSTOP hit series, Lifeformed, is collected in this trade paperback! Orphaned in the wake of an alien invasion, 11-year-old Cleo must leave behind the life she knew to fight for her own survival and the Earth's future. With the help of a rebel alien posing as her dad, Cleo learns how to survive and strike back against the invaders. Battling their way through the wreckage of the apocalypse, these two unlikely companions' bond, ponder what it means to be human, and search for reasons to carry on.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 29.99

METALSHARK BRO 2 ASSAULT ON HAMZIG ISLAND TP NEW PTG

(W) Bob Frantz, Kevin Cuffe (A / CA) Walt Ostlie

The last we saw of Metalshark Bro, dude was transformed back into a regular shark that swam off into the sunset. It was a classic revenge mission: he killed a lot of people, got the giant floating eyeball, ate a lot of grub, and defeated Satan's nephew. Unfortunately, this victory was short-lived. A demon hamster kidnapped his bestie, so now he's forced out of his sharky-sabbatical to fight off Cthulhu dudes, mutant alligators, magic demons, and his own aggression.

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 19.99

OSWALD & STAR CHASER #2 (OF 6)

(W) Tommy Kulik (A / CA) Tom Hoskisson

As King FEK's grasp closes around the Star Lands, not even the revolving metal metropolis of AXIS 3-F is safe! Anyone who's ANYONE walks the streets under the perpetual night sky of AXIS; at least one of them must be a hero, right!? Oswald needs heroes to aid in his quest to reclaim his homeland, and what better place to search than the AXIS, led by his companion Star-Chaser as the perfect tour guide for this seedy planet.

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SNOW WHITE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE LEGENDARY ED #1

(W) Brenton Lengel (A / CA) Hyeondo Park

Snow White awakens to True Love's kiss…28 days later. Shoulder-to-shoulder with his tough-as-nails paramour Rapunzel-the lovable-but-philandering Prince Charming braves the darkness of Snow White's enchanted forest in a desperate bid for survival. But how long can the pair hold out as the denizens of Grimm's Fairy Tales rise from their graves to devour the flesh of the living? A twice Ringo Award-nominated dark fantasy series. This new "Legendary Edition" format measures 11" x 17".

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 19.99

SNOW WHITE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE #3 (OF 5)

(W) Brenton Lengel (A) Luciano Vecchio (CA) Jaime Infante

With a rotting pack of once-human zombified wolves hot on their heels, Snow White-the quintessential fairytale princess-joins forces with her One-And-Only True Love, Prince Charming… and his other True Love, the unbelievably badass Rapunzel. Together, this star-crossed trio sets out into the unknown depths of the forest; following an oddly suspicious trail of breadcrumbs into what is most assuredly, a deadly ambush. Blood, Sex, Kung Fu, and Gender Politics to follow.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 4.99

ACTION TANK TP COMIC TAG CARD & COMIC 6.99

ACTION TANK TP COMIC TAG CARD & COMIC 5 PACK

ACTION TANK TP COMIC TAG CARD & COMIC 10 PACK SRP: 59.99

BLACK FRIDAY TP VOL 01 COMIC TAG CARD & COMIC 6.99

BLACK FRIDAY TP VOL 01 COMIC TAG CARD & COMIC 5 PACK SRP: 29.99

BLACK FRIDAY TP VOL 01 COMIC TAG CARD & COMIC 10 PACK SRP: 59.99

MIDNIGHT WESTERN THEATRE TP VOL 01 COMIC TAG CARD & COMIC SRP: 6.99

MIDNIGHT WESTERN THEATRE COMIC TAG CARD & COMIC 5 PACK SRP: 29.99

MIDNIGHT WESTERN THEATRE COMIC TAG CARD & COMIC 10 PACK SRP: 59.99