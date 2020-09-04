Second And Third Printings For Wraith, FF, Venom, Hulk, Inkblot

Second printings and third printings for a handful of Marvel and Image Comics titles – starting with the only one we have a cover for, Inkblot #1, going to a second printing for September 30th.

INKBLOT #1 2ND PTG
IMAGE COMICS
JUL209306
(W) Emma Kubert, Rusty Gladd (A) Emma Kubert, Rusty Gladd (CA) Andy Kubert
SERIES PREMIERE! Third-generation comic artist EMMA KUBERT partners with up-and-coming creator RUSTY GLADD to deliver a high-fantasy epic! This new ONGOING SERIES follows a powerful sorceress attempting to correct her greatest mistake-the creation of a magical cat that can travel through time, space, and reality. The cat threatens to unravel the fabric of the universe, doesn't care, and just won't listen! In Shops: Sep 30, 2020 Final Orders Due: Sep 07, 2020 SRP: $3.99

And from Marvel, heading to stores on the 7th of October, second printings for Web Of Venom: Wraith and Fantastic Four: Antithesis #1, and third printings for Immortal Hulk #35 and Venom #27.

WEB OF VENOM WRAITH #1 2ND PTG VAR (JUL209240, FOC 9/14/20)

(W) Donny Cates (A) Guiu Vilanova (CA) Kyle Hotz
• Since his appearance in GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, one thing WRAITH has made perfectly clear is that he's hunting KNULL, the God of the Symbiotes.
•  Now, in the wastelands on the outskirts of the cosmos, he'll have his chance to face him…  Rated T+ SRP: $4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR ANTITHESIS #1 NEAL ADAMS 2ND PTG VAR (JUL209238, FOC 9/14/20)

(W) Mark Waid (A) Neal Adams, Neal Adams
The first full-length Fantastic Four story ever illustrated by classic creator Neal Adams!
An unstoppable meteor of unknown origin has just erupted from hyperspace–and unless the Fantastic Four can find a way to stop it from hitting Manhattan, millions will die! Rated T SRP: $4.99

IMMORTAL HULK #35 3RD PTG VAR (JUL209239, FOC 9/14/20)

(W) Al Ewing (A) Mike Hawthorne (CA) Alex Ross
• The war with the Minotaur is over – and a grateful humanity knows who saved them all.
•  Can Shadow Base come out of the shadows? Can the world believe in Bruce Banner?
•  Can there be a happy ending… for the IMMORTAL HULK? Rated T+In Shops: Jul 15, 2020 SRP: $3.99

VENOM #27 3RD PTG VAR (JUL209241, FOC 9/14/20)

(W) Donny Cates (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Ryan Stegman
When a new and dangerous foe erupts into Eddie Brock's life, it threatens to rip away everything Eddie holds dear. His son, his symbiote, even himself – EVERYTHING Eddie Brock loves is in jeopardy! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 12, 2020 SRP: $3.99

Here are some covers from previous printings announcements:

