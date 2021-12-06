Destiny Of X News Drops Today – Break The Internet, Si Spurrier?

In the AIPT Comics X-Men Monday regular interview column, X-Men Group Editor and accomplished karaoke performer Jordan White mentioned we may be hearing more about the teased Destiny Of X X-Men event later today, saying;

You'll learn a bit more today. You'll learn a bit more because we'll be releasing another piece that will feature more information. I mean, we've talked in the past about how stuff has kind of been put on hold or on pause during X Lives/X Deaths of Wolverine in the same way that most of the line went on pause during House of X and Powers of X. And obviously, when that's done, we're going to come back strong and we're going to come back with a full line of books and we're going to be in the Destiny of X era. What will that mean for the books? Great question.

While Si Spurrier, irregular X-Men writer, and writer on the recent Way Of X series, tweeted earlier;

Oh, hey, btw, I think there might be an internet-breaking announcement later.

Might this be something including him and the previously sneaked-out Kieron Gillen on the Xbooks going forward? Might it include Immortal X-Men? Now that the secret of the mutant resurrection protocols is on the front page of the Daily Bugle? Of course this may be entirely coincidental. Here's everything we've seen about Destiny Of X so far…

Marvel Comics has released three more teasers for their upcoming Destiny Of X event, that appear to show three different versions of three characters, And follow yesterday's teasers for Hope, Storm and Wolverine. And suggesting that we – or they – may be able to choose which version they turn out as.

CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY!What destinies await Marvel's mightiest mutants? See what possible futures lie ahead in new teasers starring your favorite X-Men characters and stay tuned for more information on DESTINY OF X!

And here's what ran before…

Previosuly Marvel Comics tweeted out the teaser "Destiny of X. Spring 2022." Which may be whatever spins out of upcoming X-Men, Inferno and Trial Of Magneto comic books, that have seen Destiny revived on the island of Krakoa, against the intentions of the Quiet Council, and especially Moira Mactaggert. As a) Destiny tortured her to death in a previous lifetime and b) can see whatever the big Krakoan plan is.

Irene Adler is the human identity of Destiny and, yes, Chris Claremont named her after The Woman in Sherlock Holmes. And she can see so much. Note the teasers given out by AIPT and their X-Men Monday yesterday:

AIPT: The X-Men line post-Inferno is very mysterious, but you certainly know what's to come! SO, could you tease a future project you're currently working on?

Mark: OMEGA.

Lauren: SINISTER.

Drew: CEREBRO.

Sarah: THE SPARK.

Anita: LIMBO.

Jordan: DESTINY.

In the Powers Of X titles, she could see Moira Mactaggert's various futures and her power to reset time on her death.

It is for this reason that Moira has demanded Krakoa not revive Destiny, much to the chagrin of Mystique.

And we learned that Destiny told Mystique if they did not revive her, then she must burn the place to the ground.

An event that is now upon us. And in X-Men #20, we saw Mora in her Krakoan No-Place with Destiny's Diaries.

Which means Moira Mactaggert might want to get in there first.

Everyone getting up to some serious burns today, aren't they?

So who knows what will spring from Destiny Of X? And is that X for X of X for Ten? We have no idea these days.