Second Printings For Canto, Snake Eyes, Power Rangers, Transformers

CATWOMAN #23 2ND PTG DC COMICS JUN208621 (W) Sean Murphy, Blake Northcott (A) Cian Tormey (CA) Sean Murphy Even Catwoman needs a break from the city sometimes! Featuring a story by Eisner Award winner Sean Murphy (Batman: White Knight) and the DC debut of co-writer Blake Northcott (Vampirella), join Catwoman on this two-part story as she leaves for the jungle to blow off some steam in the best way she knows how…stealing the world's largest diamond from an annual super-secret supervillain auction, of course! In Shops: Aug 19, 2020 SRP: $3.99

SAVAGE DRAGON #250 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUN208611

(W) Erik Larsen (A/CA) Erik Larsen

ERIK LARSEN'S SAVAGE DRAGON HITS ISSUE 250! For 28 years, ERIK LARSEN has chronicled the lives and times of the Dragon and his extended family in one of comics' only series set in real time. This monumental oversized milestone issue is a sweeping culmination that sets the stage for the next phase of comics' most uncompromising series with its most shocking story yet! Forces have conspired against Malcolm Dragon and his family-but is this a turning point or…THE END?! Find out as SAVAGE DRAGON becomes the second original Image title to reach its 250th issue and begins the countdown to #300!In Shops: Aug 19, 2020 SRP: $9.99

CANTO & CLOCKWORK FAIRIES ONE SHOT 2ND PTG

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN208035

(W) David M. Booher (A) Drew Zucker

SECOND PRINTING ! CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED, FAN FAVORITE CANTO RETURNS! David M. Booher, Drew Zucker, Vittorio Astone, and Deron Bennett return to Canto's world, following the brave clockwork hero as he leads his people out from their home in Arcana to find somewhere-and something-new! When Canto encounters a group of captured fairies, it's up to him to liberate them, but can he do it without being captured himself? Find out in this one-shot bridging the hit mini-series and the second arc, coming in Summer 2020. In Shops: Sep 02, 2020 SRP: $3.99

MY LITTLE PONY TRANSFORMERS #1 (OF 4) 2ND PTG

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN208290

(W) James Asmus, Ian Flynn (A) Tony Fleecs, Jack Lawrence

SECOND PRINTING ! When Queen Chrysalis casts a spell looking for more changelings, she accidentally interferes with a malfunctioning Spacebridge! What's this mean for our favorite fillies? There are suddenly a bunch of Autobots and Decepticons in Equestria! And as the dust settles, Rarity and Arcee find themselves teaming up against a hostile Decepticon force… In Shops: Sep 02, 2020 SRP: $3.99

SNAKE EYES DEADGAME #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN208405

(W) Chad Bowers, Rob Liefeld (A/CA) Rob Liefeld

SECOND PRINTING ! Snake Eyes has long been the most mysterious member of the Joes, but how long can he keep his past classified when he's forced to play his hand? Will he get a lucky roll? Or will the deadgame finally catch up to him?

In Shops: Sep 09, 2020 SRP: $4.99

TRANSFORMERS VS TERMINATOR #1 (OF 4) 2ND PTG

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN208291

(W) David Mariotte, John Barber, Tom Waltz (A) Alex Milne

It's Skynet vs. Cybertron in a crossover for the ages! 1984: When a deadly race of machines emerge from another time, will a robotic guardian be able to protect the Earth from a dire future… or will the T-800 fail in his mission to prevent the world from becoming a plaything to the Decepticons?In Shops: Sep 02, 2020 SRP: $3.99