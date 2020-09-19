Second Printings For Stillwater, X-Books, Miles Morales and Thor

A bunch of second printings announced this week, including the new Chip Zdarsky/Ramon K Perez Image Comics series Stillwater, as well as second printings for Thor, Miles Morales, Spider-Man, Excalibur, Cable, Wolverine, X-Men, Thor and Marauders.
STILLWATER BY ZDARSKY & PEREZ #1 2ND PTG (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
AUG208252
(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Spicer (A/CA) Ramon K. Perez
SERIES PREMIERE! Nobody dies. In the town of Stillwater, that's not just a promise. It's a threat. Join superstar writer CHIP ZDARSKY (THE WHITE TREES, Daredevil) and Eisner Award-winning artist RAM N K PÉREZ (Jim Henson's Tale of Sand, Jane) as they dive into a world of horror and intrigue in this new ongoing Skybound series. In Shops: Oct 14, 2020 Final Orders Due: Sep 21, 2020 SRP: $3.99
CABLE #4 2ND PTG NOTO VAR
MARVEL COMICS
AUG208253
(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Phil Noto
In Shops: Oct 21, 2020
Final Orders Due: Sep 28, 2020
SRP: $3.99
MARAUDERS #12 2ND PTG DAUTERMAN VAR
MARVEL COMICS
AUG208254
(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Matteo Lolli (CA) Russell Dauterman
In Shops: Oct 21, 2020
Final Orders Due: Sep 28, 2020
SRP: $3.99
MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #18 2ND PTG CARNERO VAR OUT
MARVEL COMICS
AUG208255
(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Carmen Nunez Carnero (CA) Javi Garron
In Shops: Oct 21, 2020
Final Orders Due: Sep 28, 2020
SRP: $3.99
WOLVERINE #5 2ND PTG KUBERT VAR
MARVEL COMICS
AUG208256
(W) Ben Percy (A) Viktor Bogdanovic (CA) Adam Kubert
In Shops: Oct 21, 2020
Final Orders Due: Sep 28, 2020
SRP: $3.99
X-MEN #12 2ND PTG YU VAR EMP XOSP
MARVEL COMICS
AUG208257
(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Leinil Francis Yu
In Shops: Oct 21, 2020
Final Orders Due: Sep 28, 2020
SRP: $3.99
EXCALIBUR #12 2ND PTG ASRAR VAR XOSP
MARVEL COMICS
AUG208258
(W) Tini Howard (A) Marcus To (CA) Mahmud Asrar
In Shops: Oct 21, 2020
Final Orders Due: Sep 28, 2020
SRP: $3.99
THOR #7 2ND PTG KLEIN VAR
MARVEL COMICS
AUG208259
(W) Donny Cates (A) Aaron Kuder (CA) Olivier Coipel
In Shops: Oct 21, 2020
Final Orders Due: Sep 28, 2020
SRP: $3.99
No cover for these ones, but a few others from recent weeks that have started to be revealed;