Second Printings For Stillwater, X-Books, Miles Morales and Thor

A bunch of second printings announced this week, including the new Chip Zdarsky/Ramon K Perez Image Comics series Stillwater, as well as second printings for Thor, Miles Morales, Spider-Man, Excalibur, Cable, Wolverine, X-Men, Thor and Marauders.

STILLWATER BY ZDARSKY & PEREZ #1 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG208252

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Spicer (A/CA) Ramon K. Perez

SERIES PREMIERE! Nobody dies. In the town of Stillwater, that's not just a promise. It's a threat. Join superstar writer CHIP ZDARSKY (THE WHITE TREES, Daredevil) and Eisner Award-winning artist RAM N K PÉREZ (Jim Henson's Tale of Sand, Jane) as they dive into a world of horror and intrigue in this new ongoing Skybound series. In Shops: Oct 14, 2020 Final Orders Due: Sep 21, 2020 SRP: $3.99

CABLE #4 2ND PTG NOTO VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AUG208253

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Phil Noto

In Shops: Oct 21, 2020

Final Orders Due: Sep 28, 2020

SRP: $3.99

MARAUDERS #12 2ND PTG DAUTERMAN VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AUG208254

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Matteo Lolli (CA) Russell Dauterman

In Shops: Oct 21, 2020

Final Orders Due: Sep 28, 2020

SRP: $3.99

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #18 2ND PTG CARNERO VAR OUT

MARVEL COMICS

AUG208255

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Carmen Nunez Carnero (CA) Javi Garron

In Shops: Oct 21, 2020

Final Orders Due: Sep 28, 2020

SRP: $3.99

WOLVERINE #5 2ND PTG KUBERT VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AUG208256

(W) Ben Percy (A) Viktor Bogdanovic (CA) Adam Kubert

In Shops: Oct 21, 2020

Final Orders Due: Sep 28, 2020

SRP: $3.99

X-MEN #12 2ND PTG YU VAR EMP XOSP

MARVEL COMICS

AUG208257

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Leinil Francis Yu

In Shops: Oct 21, 2020

Final Orders Due: Sep 28, 2020

SRP: $3.99

EXCALIBUR #12 2ND PTG ASRAR VAR XOSP

MARVEL COMICS

AUG208258

(W) Tini Howard (A) Marcus To (CA) Mahmud Asrar

In Shops: Oct 21, 2020

Final Orders Due: Sep 28, 2020

SRP: $3.99

THOR #7 2ND PTG KLEIN VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AUG208259

(W) Donny Cates (A) Aaron Kuder (CA) Olivier Coipel

In Shops: Oct 21, 2020

Final Orders Due: Sep 28, 2020

SRP: $3.99

No cover for these ones, but a few others from recent weeks that have started to be revealed;