The Secret Origin Of The Infinity Gauntlet And Fighting Fascism

The Secret Origin of the Infinity Gauntlet and Fighting Fascism with Durruti: Shadow Of The People on Kickstarter.

Saint Theresa De Avila was a nun and prominent Spanish mystic and religious reformer of the Carmelite Orders and established the Discalced Carmelites. The Interior Castle, written as a spiritual guide for her Carmelite sisters, uses the illustration of seven mansions within the "castle of the soul" to describe the different states one's soul can be in during life. Forty years after her death, in 1622, Teresa was canonized by Pope Gregory XV. Nine months after her death, the coffin was opened, and one of her hands was cut off. It was kept by fascist General Francisco Franco until his death. And it looked like this.

The recognisable design of the Infinity Gauntlet was one that was redesigned by the late George Perez, for the Infinity Gauntlet series from Marvel Comics, from the original jewelled glove of Thano. Perez had quite a strong Catholic education and upbringing, folks.

Why that may be suddenly of relevance concerns the comic book Durruti: Shadow Of The People, getting ready to launch on Kickstarter. The book is a historical biopic/war epic series about the life and death of Spanish anarchist Buenaventura Durruti, the man most responsible for the defeat of General Franco and fascism in Barcelona, at the beginning of the Spanish Civil War. This means we get to see the severed hand of Saint Theresa De Avila as part of the comic book, as a metaphor for fascism: Shining and gold-encrusted on the outside, shrivelled and dead on the inside…and almost certainly not even the very thing that it purports to be. And this is how it looks;

Durruti: Shadow Of The People, written by Brenton Lengel, and drawn by Jaime Infante and Juan Francisco Mota Magaña, is being published by Autonomous Collective, the co-publisher of Snow White Zombie Apocalypse (in association with Scout Comics & Entertainment). Described as a spiritual successor to both V for Vendetta and Braveheart, Durruti: Shadow of the

People is set at the dawn of the Spanish Civil War. Durruti is seen as the man most responsible for the total defeat of the fascist coup

in Barcelona and instrumental in the formation of a new society that a young George Orwell "Recognized immediately as a state of affairs worth fighting for." Now, nearly 90 years after Durruti's death, this 12-issue maxi-series is the first time his story has been told in comics.

It also chronicles his encounter with the leader of the Revolutionary Insurgent Army of Ukraine, known as The Black Army, Nestor Ivanovich Makhno, the sabre-wielding cossack who fought for a free Ukraine. The Kickstarter campaign for Durruti: Shadow of the People is set to launch in early January 2025 and will be distributed online through AK Press. Lengel is seeking a publishing partner for a large-scale Diamond release. Interested parties can contact SnowWhiteZombie@gmail.com.

