Secret X-Men #1 Preview: Krakoan InsurrXion

These mutants lost the X-Men election, but they apparently refuse to accept the results in this preview of Secret X-Men #1. At least, that's what the solicit claims. But Mike Pence just came out and said he has no authority to reverse the X-Men election, so everyone ought to just get out of space and go back home. Check out the preview below.

Secret X-Men #1

by Tini Howard & Francesco Mobili, cover by Leinil Yu

SSHHH – IT'S THE X-MEN! When the Shi'ar Empire faces an unexpected threat, they must call upon the X-Men. Team co-captains Sunspot and Cannonball must lead Marrow, Tempo, Forge, Banshee, Strong Guy, Armor, and Boom-Boom on a secret mission to save Empress Xandra. Wait, those aren't the X-Men. Aren't those the mutants who lost the election?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Feb 09, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620261400111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Varants:

75960620261400121 – THE SECRET X-MEN 1 DANIEL VARIANT – $4.99 US

