Seeing Through The Seer In Batman #115 and Nightwing #85 (Spoilers)

It's not just Poison Ivy who is getting all the attention in today's Batman comic book titles from DC Comics. The Anti-Oracle, now known as The Seer, is continuing to throw a spanner in the works for both the Batpeople and the Magistrate after posing as the Oracle network. Nightwing #85 forces Barbara Gordon to put the word out that Oracle is no longer to be trusted.

Nightwing #85

Which doesn't go down well with The Seer, presenting herself as some high shoulder-padded overlord.

Nightwing #85

While The Seer gets into the heads of the other Batgirls in Batman #118, also out today.

Batman #115

In Nightwing #85, Barbara Gordon does her best to get a real look at The Seer…

Nightwing #85

Though in Batman #118 we get an Empire Strikes Back style revelation.

Batman #115

No, of course not. Though the Seer does seem to know a lot. And that may be all Barbara Gordon's fault.

Nightwing #85

When you build a system like The Oracle, it matters not how noble your own intentions are…

Nightwing #85

…but more the intentions of those who will follow you.

Nightwing #85

The Seer is all on your Barbara Gordon. Whoever she turns out to be…

BATMAN #115 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (FEAR STATE)
(W) James Tynion IV, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Jorge Jimenez, Bengal, Jorge Corona (CA) Jorge Jimenez
Batman and Miracle Molly are all that stands between Gotham City and absolute insanity! But an unhinged Simon Saint brings all the resources of the Magistrate to bear on the Dark Knight…is victory at hand for the Scarecrow? Back-Up: Batgirls Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown have each other's backs no matter what—even if it means punching some Magistrate soldier butt, and putting an even bigger target on their backs. Meanwhile, a mysterious Anti-Oracle character finally makes contact directly with Babs and has a few things to say about the unethical nature of Oracle's powers, and what they think should be done about it. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/19/2021

NIGHTWING #85 CVR B JAMAL CAMPBELL CARD STOCK VAR (FEAR STATE)
(W) Tom Taylor (A) Robbi Rodriguez (CA) Jamal Campbell
Babs takes the Anti-Oracle attack on her Oracle Network personally, and she suits up as Batgirl, accompanying Nightwing and Tim Drake to track down who is responsible. But with fear consuming the streets of Gotham, Batgirl and Nightwing accidentally get hit with something that reveals their deepest fears…and it involves each other.
Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/19/2021

 

